Liberia: Naymote Calls Integrated National ID System

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development calls on the National Legislature to ensure that its review of the proposed US$52 million national identification agreement secures an integrated, affordable and accountable system that delivers measurable benefits to citizens.

The investment presents an opportunity to reduce repeated identity enrollment across government, strengthen verification of public payments and improve access to services. Binding contractual obligations, appropriate legislation, and independent oversight should support these benefits.

Lessons from other African countries

African experience demonstrates how national identification can support multiple public functions:

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Lessons from other African countries

African experience demonstrates how national identification can support multiple public functions:

South Africa accepts national identity documents, including smart ID cards and valid temporary identity certificates, for voter registration. Citizens must still be registered on the electoral roll. Liberia can learn from this separation between identity verification and electoral registration.

Kenya's electoral commission verifies national identity details through the National Registration Bureau and recognizes passports as statutory identification documents for voter registration. This offers a useful example of cooperation between identity and electoral institutions.

Ghana uses the Ghana Card personal identification number as the tax identification number for individual taxpayers. Its National Identification Authority also provides identity verification services to institutions. This illustrates how a common identity foundation can support different services.

These examples offer practical lessons for Liberia; they do not, by themselves, establish how much Liberia would save.

What Liberia should secure

Naymote respectfully urges the Legislature to require:

Integration across services: A common National Identification Number and secure verification arrangements for payroll, pensions, taxation, social protection, banking and other services, with a clear plan to reduce unnecessary duplication.

A pathway to electoral use: Legal and technical arrangements enabling the national ID to support voter registration and polling-day identification, potentially reducing the need for a separate voter card. NEC must retain control of electoral eligibility, residence verification and the voters' roll. An identity credential alone must not confer voting rights.

Affordable nationwide access: Free first-time enrollment and basic credentials, mobile outreach, accessible services across all 15 counties and timely correction procedures. Administrative failures should not prevent eligible citizens from voting or accessing essential services.

Full financial disclosure: Publication of financing costs, concession duration, fees, government guarantees, revenue commitments and termination obligations, supported by an independent value-for-money assessment.

Public control and data protection: Government ownership and control of identity records, secure access, restrictions on misuse, independent audits and enforceable handover arrangements. Linking services should permit necessary verification without giving every institution access to citizens' full records.

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Measurable implementation: Public reporting on enrollment, credential delivery, connected agencies, complaints, costs and independently verified savings.

For Liberia, potential savings could come from avoiding repeated biometric registration, sharing verification infrastructure and identifying duplicate or improper payments. However, these savings must be calculated against the full costs of financing, maintenance, verification charges, cybersecurity and system integration.

Naymote encourages public hearings involving NIR, NEC, relevant ministries, technical experts, civil society, and citizens before legislative consideration concludes.

The national interest is best served by an identification system that citizens can access, institutions can trust, and taxpayers can afford. Naymote remains available to support policy analysis, public education and independent monitoring.