Liberia: 'Mining Sector Contributes U.S.$432m to Liberia's U.S.$1b Revenue Milestone'

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah has disclosed that the mining sector contributed approximately US$432 million to Liberia's US$1 billion revenue milestone, underscoring the sector's significant role in domestic revenue mobilization.

Jallah made the disclosure during the fourth edition of the Government Town Hall program, Kapa Kulono, held in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, under the theme, "Beyond the Boom: Transparency, Value Addition and Sustainable Fiscal Impact."

Speaking on a panel titled "From Extraction to Transformation: The Mining Sector's Role in Liberia's $1 Billion Revenue Milestone," the LRA Commissioner General emphasized the importance of effective revenue administration, transparency, and compliance in ensuring that economic activities contribute meaningfully to national development.

According to Jallah, Liberia crossed the US$1 billion revenue collection threshold in September, with the mining sector accounting for approximately 41 percent of the total collected. He said the contribution highlights the importance of mining to the government's revenue base and the need to ensure that the sector's economic activities translate into sustainable national development.

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The Commissioner General also highlighted the steady growth in Liberia's revenue collections over the past three years, which increased from approximately US$612 million in 2023 to US$700 million in 2024 and US$848 million in 2025.

He expressed optimism that the country would achieve its 2026 revenue target of approximately US$1.3 billion, citing the importance of continued improvements in revenue administration and compliance.

Jallah noted that government revenue supports essential public services and national development priorities, including road construction, education, healthcare, and the payment of public sector salaries.

He stressed the need to strengthen tax administration and enforcement to ensure that businesses and other economic actors meet their statutory obligations and contribute their fair share to national development.

The LRA chief also highlighted the Authority's public revenue dashboard as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the management of government revenue.

The online platform, available at dash.lra.gov.lr, provides public access to daily revenue collection figures and allows users to download data for independent analysis. It presents revenue information from domestic taxes and customs, enabling citizens and other stakeholders to examine the sources and performance of government revenue.

Jallah encouraged journalists, civil society organizations, researchers, students, and other interested members of the public to use the platform to monitor revenue performance and independently analyze information published by the Authority.

Meanwhile, Minister of Mines and Energy R. Matenokay Tingban emphasized the need for Liberia to move beyond exporting raw minerals by promoting value addition, local processing, job creation, and broader economic opportunities for Liberians.

Tingban's remarks highlighted the importance of ensuring that the country derives greater economic benefits from its mineral resources through activities that create jobs, strengthen domestic industries, and expand opportunities for local businesses.

For his part, the head of the Protect Our Resources Taskforce, Col. Abraham S. Kromah, called for stronger enforcement and greater cooperation among government institutions to address illegal operations, protect the environment, and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

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Kromah emphasized the importance of coordinated institutional action in protecting Liberia's natural resources and ensuring that activities in the mining sector comply with the country's legal and regulatory framework.

The Kapa Kulono town hall, organized by the Ministry of Information, brought together government officials, traditional leaders, students, women's groups, youth representatives, and other community stakeholders to discuss the relationship between mineral extraction, public revenue, and national development.

The discussions focused on the need to strengthen transparency, improve compliance, promote responsible resource management, and ensure that Liberia's mineral wealth contributes more substantially to public revenue and long-term economic development.