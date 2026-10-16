Ghana: Hearts to Tame Vision in GPL Clash

Fireworks are expected at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex in Tema New Town tomorrow when Accra Hearts of Oak face Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League Match day seven fixture.

The Phobians are chasing a second successive win following their 1-0 home victory over debutants Port City FC at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon last Sunday.

Sitting second and trailing leaders Medeama SC by three points, Hearts are aiming to climb to the top of the table.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A win, coupled with a superior goal difference, could see them move to the summit should leaders Medeama falter on Sunday.

Related Articles

With three wins, two draws and one loss, the Phobians have a better record this season than their hosts, who sit 15th on the league table with one win, three draws and two losses from six games.

Meetings between the two sides over the past three seasons have not always followed the form guide, and tomorrow's encounter could be no different.

Hearts suffered a 1-0 defeat at the same venue last season, and Vision FC, under newly appointed Montenegrin tactician Predrag Jared̵ić, will be hoping to maintain their impressive home form against the former league champions.

On the same day, 12th-placed Heart of Lions will welcome 13th-placed Berekum Chelsea FC to the Kpando Park in another intriguing Saturday fixture.

On Sunday, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will seek to bounce back from their defeat in Swedru last weekend when they host Young Apostles at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In other fixtures, Swedru All Blacks will look to maintain the momentum from their giant-killing victory over Asante Kotoko when they host Karela United at the Swedru Stadium.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Samartex FC will take on league leaders Medeama SC in a Western derby, while Basake Holy Stars will face Bechem United at the AAK II Sports Arena.

Debibi United FC will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Debibi Presby Park, while the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park will host the clash between Aduana FC and FC AshantiGold 04.