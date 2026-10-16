Nigeria: A Saint Has Joined the Angels - Tope Alabi Mourns Toluwanisings

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has expressed sadness over the passing of gospel artiste Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, who died at age 41.

Alabi took to her social media platforms to pay tribute to the late singer and said she finds comfort in her faith in spite of the painful news.

She described the news as a major shock, admitting that she was still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

According to her, her Christian faith gives her hope and comfort, adding that she strongly believed that the departed singer is now with the Lord.

"This is such a big shock! I still can't wrap my head around this. It hurts, but I will not sorrow as those who have no hope.

"I find comfort in knowing that a saint has joined the angels.

"Toluwanisings, rest on, dear one, in the bosom of your Lord.

"May God comfort and strengthen your family, friends, and colleagues. You will forever be remembered," she wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Toluwanising's sudden death was announced by his family on Wednesday night. (NAN)