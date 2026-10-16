Nigeria: Senate Passes Bill Backing Akwa Ibom's Federal University of Technology

The Senate passed the bill four years after the establishment of the university and a day after the university announced that it has secured approval for 12 additional degree programmes.

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to provide a legal framework for the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA), Akwa Ibom State, five years after it was established.

The bill, sponsored by Ekong Sampson, senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, was passed on Thursday after consideration of its provisions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Samuel Udoma, Mr Sampson's media aide, announced the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, describing the legislation as a significant step towards securing the university's legal status.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Leo Daniel, welcomed the passage, describing it as "the best gift of the year" from the National Assembly to the institution.

The development comes as FUTIA expands its academic offerings, having recently secured approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence 12 additional degree programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session.

Why FUTIA needs an Act of Parliament

FUTIA was among the federal tertiary institutions approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2021. However, the university was established without an Act of Parliament.

Mr Sampson sponsored the bill to address the gap and provide the institution with legal backing for its administration and operations.

According to the university, the legislation will strengthen its institutional foundation and support its mandate to advance technology-driven education, research, innovation and sustainable development.

The bill's passage followed legislative consideration at the National Assembly, including a public hearing at which stakeholders submitted memoranda in support of the proposed legislation.

Akpabio highlights university's global importance

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over Thursday's plenary, emphasised the institution's potential contribution beyond Nigeria.

Mr Akpabio said the university would serve "the global community, not just Nigerians," while commending the 10th Senate for its commitment to education-focused legislation.

Earlier, Muntari Dandutse, chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, presented the committee's report on the bill.

Mr Dandutse said the establishment of FUTIA and other tertiary institutions would deepen Nigerians' access to technology-based higher education.

Following clause-by-clause consideration, the Senate read the bill for the third time and passed it.

The chamber also passed bills establishing the Federal University of Health Sciences, Funtua, Katsina State, and the Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State.

NUC approves 12 additional degree programmes

In a separate development, the NUC approved 12 additional degree programmes at FUTIA following a successful resource verification visit to the university.

A statement posted on Facebook and signed by the university registrar, Offiongita Nkang, said the approval was conveyed in an NUC letter dated 11 September 2026.

The newly approved programmes include biomedical engineering, computer engineering, materials and metallurgical engineering, mechatronics engineering, chemistry, industrial chemistry, environmental management technology, biotechnology, environmental health science, health information management, community health science and estate management.

The approval brings the number of NUC-approved programmes at the university to 36, according to the institution.

The university commenced its pioneer academic session in 2023/2024.

The vice-chancellor said the expansion reflected the institution's commitment to widening access to higher education and strengthening teaching, research, manpower development and community service.

Mr Daniel, described by the university as Nigeria's first professor of aeronautics and astronautics, pledged that FUTIA would continue to introduce programmes aligned with present and future educational needs.

He thanked the management team, academic board, governing council and other stakeholders for supporting the institution's development.

The university advised candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and wish to study the newly approved courses to change their course choices through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board's Central Admissions Processing System.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Candidates who did not initially select FUTIA as their first-choice institution but scored at least 160 can also apply by changing their first-choice institution to the university.

Sampson's education agenda

Mr Sampson has also sponsored a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Medical Sciences in Eket, which remains before the Senate.

He has advocated the full university status of the University of Maritime Studies, Oron, as part of efforts to strengthen tertiary education across the three federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom South.

FUTIA's establishment in 2021 generated controversy over its location, resulting in exchanges between Ita Enang, then a presidential aide, and the administration of former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the disagreement in August 2021. Mr Enang is now Nigeria's ambassador to Germany.

With the Senate's passage of the bill, the legislative process at the National Assembly has been concluded. The bill is expected to be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.