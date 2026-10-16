Nigeria: Police Remove DPO After Suspected Cultists Renovate Station

A Facebook user identified the group as "Aro Bagger" and claimed that the police station was unveiled as part of the group's activities to mark its 2026 "Humanitarian Day celebration" on 15 October.

The Police Command in Rivers State has removed the divisional police officer in charge of Abuloma Division and the officer overseeing its police outpost following allegations that suspected cultists renovated the facility.

The command also ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the renovation and the alleged involvement of police officers

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, following a viral video showing alleged cultists at the police outpost during what appeared to be a handover ceremony.

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The video, which circulated on Facebook, shows men dressed in black, white, and red shirts at the facility. Some police officers were also seen taking photographs with the suspected cultists during the event.

A Facebook user identified the group as "Aro Bagger" and claimed that the police station was unveiled as part of the group's activities to mark its 2026 "Humanitarian Day celebration" on 15 October.

The police said it had taken cognisance of the reports and condemned any action that could undermine the integrity, discipline, nd professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

It warned that police facilities must not become platforms for suspected criminal groups seeking public recognition, legitimacy, or influence.

Ms Agabe said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, ordered an investigation to establish the identities and backgrounds of those who financed or facilitated the renovation, the officers who authorised the project, and whether the required procedures were followed.

The investigation will also "determine whether any police officer breached professional standards or compromised the integrity of the force," said the police.

The command, however, acknowledged that "legitimate community support for improving police facilities is permitted under Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which provides for gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund."

It stressed that such assistance must not compromise police independence, professional standards or security.

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"No donation or assistance confers immunity from investigation or prosecution," the statement said.

The statement added that the police would take appropriate disciplinary and legal action against anyone found culpable after the investigation.

It reiterated its commitment to fighting cultism and organised crime and urged residents to remain calm and provide credible information to support security operations across the state.