Nigeria: Uneasy Calm As NBBF Election Holds Today

With factional disputes, questions about electoral credibility and competing promises of reform hanging over Nigerian basketball, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) the 2026 election scheduled for today in Abuja will test whether or not the federation can turn its abundant talent into a stable and commercially viable sporting system.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has set October 15 as the deadline for completing the electoral process, underscoring the need for the NBBF to conduct the exercise in accordance with its recognised statutes.

However, the growing controversy surrounding the election threatens to overshadow the candidates' competing visions for the sport and raises questions about whether the eventual outcome will enjoy broad acceptance among stakeholders.

The most recent challenge to the process came from presidential candidates Igoche Mark, Olumide Oyedeji and Ejike Ugboaja, who petitioned President Bola Tinubu, alleging constitutional breaches, interference and irregularities in the electoral arrangements.

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In the petition, the candidates accused Kida of manipulating the process to favour his preferred candidate, Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria.

According to the trio, Abdullahi will not have the full commitment to lead the federation as a result of his full time public service duties

They also alleged that more than 15 legitimate state basketball association chairmen and representatives had been removed and replaced with persons they considered unqualified, barely two weeks before the election.

The states listed in the petition include Zamfara, Kaduna, Gombe, Benue, Kwara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Niger, Edo and Taraba.

The petitioners alleged that the changes were intended to secure votes for Abdullahi and claimed that financial inducements and the influence of some state governors had been deployed to compromise the process.

They also accused the Electoral Committee of excluding some candidates from positions they had applied to contest.

Consequently, the trio asked Tinubu to direct the National Sports Commission (NSC) to suspend the election and investigate the allegations before voting takes place.

The controversy adds to concerns about the transparency of an election whose credibility will be critical to restoring confidence in the federation.

Earlier, the disqualification of former national coach Ayo Bakare after he submitted his nomination forms 12 minutes after the stipulated deadline had generated debate about the strict application of electoral rules.

The status of Mark's candidacy had also attracted conflicting reports, making confirmation of the Electoral Committee's final list important to establishing who is eligible to contest.

The committee, chaired by Lanre Glover, faces the task of demonstrating that its decisions are consistent with the approved electoral framework and that all eligible candidates and delegates are treated fairly.

Despite the agitations, the aspirants have placed domestic competitions, grassroots development, improved administration and financial sustainability at the centre of their proposals.

Oyedeji, a former D'Tigers captain, club owner and basketball administrator, has emphasised institutional reform and player welfare.

His proposals include stronger domestic leagues, professional player contracts, timely payment of allowances, insurance coverage and more accountable administration. He has argued that better governance and improved conditions for players would help attract corporate investment into Nigerian basketball.

Abdullahi's proposed New Dawn agenda focuses on grassroots development, school basketball, regional talent centres, technical training, infrastructure and commercial partnerships.

He has also proposed a 100-day programme featuring financial and operational audits, stakeholder reconciliation and a unified competition calendar.

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Mark, known for promoting domestic basketball through the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, has built his profile around local competitions and the development of the domestic game.

His campaign comes amid questions over his electoral status, which should be resolved through the committee's definitive decision.

Ugboaja, a former NBA draft selection and D'Tigers player, has advocated a domestic league lasting at least eight months, stronger school and university basketball, broader stakeholder participation and transparent administration.

In March, FIBA confirmed that Kida's board could remain in office until October 15, while insisting that the election comply with existing statutes and rejecting proposed amendments before the process was completed.

The federation's history includes competing leadership claims, court disputes and disagreements that have complicated its administration. FIBA's involvement in resolving earlier crises, including the normalisation of the federation's leadership in 2022, demonstrates the consequences of prolonged governance instability.