Nigeria: Kwara - NSCDC Arrests Man Over Minor's Trafficking to Mali

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Kwara State to Mali after promising to secure her employment in Senegal.

The command also arrested a 56-year-old man accused of operating an unauthorised medical facility and performing abortions without recognised medical qualifications or a valid licence.

The Kwara State Command disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ayoola Michael Shola, on Tuesday.

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The statement identified the alleged trafficking suspect as Victor Barry.

It said the victim's mother reported the case to the NSCDC's Amoyo Division on October 9, before it was transferred to the state headquarters in Ilorin.

According to the command, Barry allegedly met the teenager at his shop on October 5 when she visited to buy noodles and subsequently offered to arrange employment for her in Senegal.

He allegedly took her to Lagos on October 7 and handed her over to an unidentified person at Mile 2 for onward transportation abroad.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that the girl arrived in Mali on October 12.

He further claimed that an agent identified as Joy had changed her destination from Senegal to Mali.

The command said the suspect's parents had pledged to cooperate with efforts to facilitate the girl's return to Nigeria within two weeks.

It added that investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the alleged trafficking and secure her safe return.

In a separate operation, NSCDC operatives arrested Bello Maruf on October 13 following intelligence that he was allegedly operating an unauthorised medical facility and performing abortions.

The command said preliminary investigations indicated that Maruf admitted performing multiple abortions but failed to produce any certificate or licence authorising him to practise medicine.

Medical instruments suspected to have been used in the procedures were recovered during the operation, according to the statement.

The command said Maruf would be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations.

The State Commandant, Abbas Ndah Mohammed, urged parents and guardians to be wary of overseas employment offers made to young people and advised residents to report suspected human trafficking, illegal medical practice and other criminal activities to the nearest NSCDC office.

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He reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and bringing suspects to justice in accordance with the law.