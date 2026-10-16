Nigeria: Atiku Launches 'Ask Aa' Platform, Says It Received 1,000 Questions in 30 Minutes

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says his new citizen-engagement platform attracted more than 1,000 questions within 30 minutes, as he and Rotimi Amaechi discussed insecurity and economic challenges during its launch.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says Nigerians submitted more than 1,000 questions within 30 minutes of launching his citizen-engagement platform, Ask AA, on Thursday evening.

He made the claim in a tweet on X shortly after the platform went live at 8:30 p.m. on 15 October.

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"Already I have over 1000 questions coming from Nigerians in the last half an hour," he wrote.

The platform, accessible at this website allows Nigerians to question the former vice president about his political record, policy proposals and plans for the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

During the launch broadcast on X, Atiku and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi addressed questions about insecurity and the economy.

In a short clip from the event, Mr Amaechi linked insecurity to unemployment and limited economic opportunities.

"If we don't create jobs and we don't create a legitimate economy, then the people will create for themselves an illegitimate economy," he said.

He cited kidnapping, armed robbery and oil theft as examples of crimes associated with the economic problems he described.

Mr Amaechi also mentioned a $10 billion investment and the training of security personnel, but the available clip did not provide sufficient context to establish the details.

He argued that education and job creation were necessary to address the country's security challenges.

How the platform works

In a promotional video released before the launch, Mr Atiku said Nigerians deserved answers about his political record and plans for the country.

"Fellow Nigerians, I know you have questions about me, my past, my plans, and my vision for our country, and I believe you deserve answers," he said.

The platform offered options to submit questions and ideas, search previously answered questions, and select language preferences, including English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

Mr Atiku also promised to telephone selected participants who provide their contact details.

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In a statement announcing the initiative, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said the platform was intended to bring the former vice president closer to Nigerians.

"The objective of this initiative is to bring Atiku Abubakar closer to the electorate through a practical, problem-solving platform," Mr Shaibu said.

According to the ADC's official announcement, Mr Atiku would personally answer questions, with help from his media team.

The campaign also plans to introduce a radio interface for communities without internet access but has not announced when it will become available.

Mr Atiku contested the 2023 presidential election on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and is now involved with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

In announcing Ask AA, he said governance had become too distant from ordinary Nigerians.

"For too long, governance has felt distant, locked behind walls of bureaucracy," he said.

He invited Nigerians to scrutinise his economic record and proposals on security, technology and employment.

Mr Atiku's reported number of questions has not been independently verified.

The campaign has also not disclosed how many submissions have been answered, how questions are selected for responses or what safeguards apply to participants' personal information.