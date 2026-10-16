West Africa: Nigeria's Environment - A Case for Funding

On June 05, World Environment Day 2026 was celebrated. A day set aside by the UN (United Nations) as a platform to reflect on the state of the global environment while highlighting actions to enhance and preserve it.

This year's event was hosted by Azerbaijan with the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For our Future. Additionally, this year's theme spotlights the triple environmental challenges of nature loss, climate change, pollution and waste. Historical records and data pointed to post 1900 A.D industrial revolution which ushered the era of unimpeded greenhouse gas emissions primarily from burning fossil fuels thereby warming the planet and the consequential ramifications being witnessed today.

Nigeria and many African countries grapple with low crops output, erratic rainfall, flooding, prolonged draught (e.g., in Zambia affecting water levels in hydro-dams) and the sub-Sahara region worsening insecurity partly inflamed by conflict on resources. Nations across the globe including Nigeria seek to scale up actions to tackle environment and climate change challenges confronting our shared habitat, planet Earth.

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Precariously, Nigeria is at the precipice of climate change-induced and often unpredictable yearly flooding such as the 2025 Mokwa (Niger state) and Ogidi (Anambra state) floods and the 2024 Alau dam (Borno state) collapse that submerged Maiduguri metropolis and surrounding areas to mention just a few. According to the Director, erosion, flood and coastal zone management department of the Federal Ministry of Environment which appeared on page 32 of Daily Trust newspaper of September 16, 2026, a total of 919 communities across 20 states have been issued critical flood warnings amid the intensifying rains.

In the coastal areas, sea surge due to rising sea levels compounded by degraded mangrove barriers arising from recurring oil spillage, delayed clean-up actions and climate change are exacerbating untold hardship on the frontline communities. Whereas, other cities especially in the highlands such as Kano, Enugu, Sokoto, Lokoja, Lafia, Yola, Jos, Benin are grappling with heatwaves due to fewer and increasingly vanishing urban/semi-urban tree covers and public green spaces to cushion urban "island heat-effects" impacting public health. A growing major public health concern in urban cities across our country.

On the global stage, recent COPs (Conference Of the Parties) in Dubai (COP28), Baku (COP29) and Belem (COP30) both signaled increased funding by richer nations to help poorer nations to mitigate, adapt to environmental and climate change challenges. In Nigeria, financing environmental projects has been lackluster due mainly to low capital allocations to tackle environmental and climate change challenges. In order to raise funds and address the funding gaps, various governments under the Debt Management Office (DMO) issued the "Sovereign Green Bonds" in 2017, 2019 and 2025 respectively. An aggregate of N117.12 billion (2017=N10.7, 2019=N15 billion, 2025=N91.42 billion) was raised. However, the raised sum falls short on the country's critical funding needs.

Speaking recently during a pre-summit webinar organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Director-General of National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi stated that Nigeria needs $337 billion to meet its climate change commitments across all sectors by 2035. Similarly, the Energy Transition Office estimates $410 billion is required to meet the country's net-zero targets by 2060. It's apparent that earmarked funds for environmental projects and climate change actions fall grossly short to achieve without additional source of financing.

Meanwhile, on the course of the last administration, to bridge the financing gap for road infrastructure deficit, the federal government on January 25, 2019 introduced the RITC (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) under executive order 007 for an initial period of 10 years. The tax scheme aims to attract and enticed public private partnership to fund road infrastructure and refurbishment projects in return for tax credits of the accrued amount against the Company's Income Tax (CIT). The RITC scheme has recorded significant acceptability and patronage leading to tangible successes so for. Several companies such Dangote (Ojota- Oworonshoki, Oshodi -Apapa Expressway and Lokoja - Obajana -Kabba roads), NNPCL/NLNG (Bodo - Bonny Bridges), MTN (Enugu - Onitsha Road) and others signed up and were part of 33 key road networks constructed or refurbished totaling over N97.4 billion between 2019 and 2023. Up to N3.956 trillion was subsequently approved by the FEC (Federal Executive Council) for further eight companies in five years.

Therefore, owing to the inspiration and successes of the RITC scheme above, a similar public-private partnership tax incentivised scheme with the potential to unlock trillions of funding could be explored and channeled to environment and its refurbishment infrastructure.

When examined and adopted, from a pool of shortlisted environment projects as may be regularly updated by the relevant ministry/agency, participating companies can undertake for example; flood defences, urban trees planting, erosion control, mangrove restoration, desert encroachment measures, national forests regeneration, mini earth dams, water pits for the pastoralists and several others in return for tax credits incentives similar to the RITC above for the a mutually beneficial public-private partnership that delivers multiple benefits to various sectors of our development.

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These environmental projects could potentially be risk deterrence, lives and cost saving investments minimising recurring spending of scarce resources in humanitarian aids to unending calamities (e.g., floods, erosion, mass displacements, land degradation and shrinking mangrove ecosystems...etc.) hitherto, preventable and manageable when they occur. Additionally, road infrastructure projects may not in isolation contribute tangible and sustainable benefits in the wellbeing of the citizens without corresponding environmental infrastructure to complement it.

The proposed Environmental Infrastructure Investment Tax Credit Scheme (EIITC) could bridge the financing gaps eluding accelerated action to tackle environmental and climate change challenges and a veritable vehicle to complement other funding sources towards catalyzing the achievement of Nigeria's 2030 and 2060 NDC/Net-zero set goals and targets respectively.

Isa resides in Kano and can be reached via yunusaisa@hotmail.com