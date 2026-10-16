Liberia: Mary's Meals International Appoints New Executive Director

Global school feeding charity Mary's Meals International has appointed Andy Griffiths in the newly created role of Executive Director, in a move designed to strengthen the organisation for the future.

Andy will lead the organisation through its 25th-anniversary year in 2027 and towards its goal of providing millions more vital school meals for children facing extreme hunger in some of the world's most challenging regions.

Founder of Mary's Meals, and current CEO, Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow is stepping into a new President and Founder role, allowing him more time to support the growth of the Mary's Meals movement globally through raising awareness, various strategic initiatives and by leading on the further development of our unique values and culture.

Magnus says: "I am extremely excited to work closely with Andy who brings enormous relevant experience and welcome fresh perspective. We share an enormous passion to see every hungry child receive a meal and a confidence that Mary's Meals can reach many more children in desperate need, without sacrificing the unique values and culture that make Mary's Meals so special."

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Andy is set to join the organisation on 20 October and brings a wealth of experience from the NGO sector, most recently at International Justice Mission, following a successful commercial career.

John Darley, Chair of the Mary's Meals International Board, says: "Andy's appointment marks an exciting moment for Mary's Meals as we look to grow our impact and feed more children. We currently reach more than 3 million children with daily school meals, but with an estimated 78 million primary-age children still out of school and millions more attending classes too hungry to learn, the need for our work has never been greater. With Andy and Magnus in their new roles we face the future with renewed vigour and determination to continue partnering with communities for long-term change, while striving to reach the next school waiting for Mary's Meals."