Liberia: Alja to Host 14th National Convention in Providence, Rhode Island

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), a nonprofit media advocacy organization comprising current and former Liberian journalists residing in the Americas, will convene its 14th National Convention in Providence, Rhode Island, from Thursday, October 15, through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The four-day convention will bring together former and current Liberian journalists from across the United States and Liberia alongside invited guests, policymakers, community leaders, and other stakeholders, to deliberate on issues affecting Liberia's media landscape, democratic governance, accountability, and the rule of law.

The convention will be held under the theme: "Strengthening the Rule of Law and Public Trust in Liberia: The Role of the Media." The theme underscores the critical responsibility of the media in promoting transparency, holding public officials accountable, defending fundamental freedoms, and strengthening public confidence in Liberia's democratic institutions.

Through plenary discussions, professional exchanges, and related activities, ALJA members and invited participants will examine the challenges confronting the Liberian media, the importance of an independent and responsible press, and the need for stronger legal and institutional frameworks to protect journalists and uphold the rule of law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Convention Activities

The convention will feature a series of professional, social, and organizational activities designed to strengthen fellowship among members, advance ALJA's media advocacy agenda, and promote dialogue on Liberia's democratic development.

Scheduled activities include:

Thursday, October 15: Arrival of delegates and participants in Providence, Rhode Island.

Friday, October 16: A scheduled tour of Newport, Rhode Island, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a Meet-and-Greet and ancillary presentations from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Additional social activities are planned for later in the evening.

Saturday, October 17: Plenary session from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, followed by the 14th National Convention Benefit Banquet and Media Fund Drive at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 18: Religious fellowship, barbecue and departure activities for convention participants.

The main convention venue is the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1675 Douglas Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island 02904.

Benefit Banquet and Media Fund Drive

A major highlight of the convention will be the Benefit Banquet and Media Fund Drive on Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m. The event will raise funds to support ALJA's media development, professional training, and capacity-building initiatives in Liberia.

The keynote address will be delivered by Representative Nathan W. Biah, who represents District 3 in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. Representative Biah serves on the House Finance Committee, House Education Committee, and House Innovation and Technology Committee.

The fundraising initiative reflects ALJA's continuing commitment to strengthening journalism in Liberia through professional development, advocacy, and support for initiatives that enhance the capacity of journalists and media institutions.

ALJA recognizes that a free, independent, and professionally equipped media is essential to democratic governance. However, journalists and media institutions in Liberia continue to face challenges that underscore the need for sustained investment in professional training, institutional development, press freedom advocacy, and responsible journalism.

Organizational Priorities and Challenges

In addition to discussions on the state of the media in Liberia, the convention will provide members with an opportunity to examine ALJA's institutional progress, operational challenges, and future direction.

The plenary will also provide an opportunity for members to discuss strategies for strengthening the Association's organizational capacity, expanding partnerships, improving member engagement, and ensuring the sustainability of its programs in support of press freedom and media development in Liberia.

ALJA's Mission and Commitment

ALJA is committed to promoting press freedom, freedom of expression, professional journalism, good governance, social justice, and the rule of law in Liberia. The Association pursues these objectives through advocacy, professional collaboration, public engagement, and support for initiatives that strengthen the media and democratic institutions.

The 14th National Convention is expected to reaffirm the Association's commitment to these ideals while providing a platform for members to assess progress, address institutional challenges, and chart a strategic course for the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Liberia continues to navigate questions of accountability, public trust, and democratic consolidation, ALJA believes that a vibrant, independent, and responsible media remains indispensable to the country's national development.

The Association therefore calls on journalists, public officials, civil society organizations, development partners, and members of the Liberian community at home and abroad to support initiatives that promote media freedom, professional excellence, and the protection of democratic values.

The ALJA National Leadership welcomes all delegates, invited guests, partners, and supporters to Providence, Rhode Island, for the Association's 14th National Convention.

About ALJA

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) is a nonprofit media advocacy organization comprising current and former Liberian journalists residing in the Americas. The Association promotes professional fellowship, advocates for press freedom in Liberia, supports journalism training and capacity-building initiatives, and advances good governance, social justice, and accountability.