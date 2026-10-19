Sudan: Drone Strikes Kill Civilians in Darfur and Kordofan As Attacks Target Eastern Sudan

Bir Saliba / Abu Zabad Locality / El Mazroub / Wad Banda / Fouja Area / El Gedaref / Khashm El Girba / El Gedaref / El Burgeig — Drone attacks killed civilians in West Darfur and West Kordofan on Saturday, including women, while further strikes targeted military installations in eastern Sudan. A separate fire destroyed up to 80 commercial stalls in Northern State.

In West Darfur, a drone strike attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed several people, including six women, and injured five others in Bir Saliba, in Sarba locality. Sources said most of the victims were displaced people who had travelled to the area to work in agriculture.

The Joint Force, allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), took control of Bir Saliba in early October, while fighting has continued in surrounding areas.

Civilian lorry hit in West Kordofan

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In West Kordofan, the Kordofan Observatory reported that an SAF drone strike on a civilian lorry near Ankush killed four civilians, including three women, and injured others on Saturday.

The vehicle had travelled from Abu Zabad locality, towards El Mazroub in North Kordofan. Civilians were on board, including patients travelling for medical treatment and people heading to the town to shop.

The Observatory also reported that a drone attack killed three civilians in Fouja area on Wednesday, while a separate strike on the village of El Janana, near Wad Banda, killed a child the same day.

Condemning the attacks, the Observatory said targeting civilians and civilian vehicles violated international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes.

It called on the SAF to stop attacks on civilians in Kordofan and urged the RSF to keep away from residential areas. It also called for the incidents to be documented and those responsible held accountable.

Drone attacks target military sites in eastern Sudan

Drone attacks targeted military installations in El Gedaref, Khashm El Girba and the Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex on Sunday morning, according to eyewitnesses and field reports.

Air defences reportedly intercepted several drones, including three targeting the Ali Atbara Dam in El Fashaga locality and another over Khashm El Girba. Two drones targeting El Gedaref were also reportedly shot down. No casualties were reported.

Fire destroys up to 80 stalls in Northern State

In Northern State, a fire destroyed between 75 and 80 commercial stalls in El Burgeig market on Saturday evening.

Resident Shaker Abdelrahim told Radio Dabanga that people heard explosions before the evening prayer and then saw thick smoke rising from the market. The fire swept through stalls packed with goods, destroying their contents.

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Initial accounts attributed the blaze to an electrical fault inside a shop. Abdelrahim said the concentration of perfume shops helped the flames spread rapidly.