Ghana: Chakwera Returns to the Pulpit in Ghana After Presidency Shaped By Church Loyalists

19 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Former Malawi president and Assemblies of God minister Rev Dr Lazarus Chakwera has preached at a Thanksgiving and Sheba Day celebration held at Cedar Mountain Chapel International in Ghana.

Chakwera, a former president of the Malawi Assemblies of God, was invited as guest preacher for the church's first service.

Preaching on the theme, "Not Unto Us, O Lord", drawn from Psalm 115:1, he urged worshippers to give all glory and honour to God rather than to human achievement.

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Cedar Mountain Chapel International is part of the Assemblies of God, Ghana. Its senior pastor, Rev Dr Stephen Wengam, also serves as the denomination's General Superintendent and president.

The service featured praise, worship and thanksgiving as congregants gathered to celebrate what church leaders described as God's goodness and faithfulness.

Chakwera's appearance highlighted his continuing ministry within the Assemblies of God movement and his engagement with church communities beyond Malawi.

His return to the pulpit comes after completing his term as Malawi's president.

During his presidency, critics frequently accused him of surrounding himself with individuals linked to the Assemblies of God in key government positions, including advisory roles and senior appointments, although supporters argued appointments were based on competence and trust rather than church affiliation.

The Ghana visit underscores Chakwera's enduring role as a preacher and church leader, a ministry that predates his entry into national politics.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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