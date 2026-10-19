Nigeria: Kwankwaso Rules Out Withdrawal From Presidential Election, Rejects ADC Alliance

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has ruled out withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race in favour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party, insisting that his joint ticket with Mr. Peter Obi, remained committed to contesting the election.

Kwankwaso, who is running alongside a former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, said the NDC would not surrender its candidacy to another party, dismissing speculation about a possible last-minute arrangement with the ADC as unfounded.

In a statement expressing concern over the recent exchanges between the two opposition camps, the former Kano State governor criticised what he described as unnecessary attacks by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council on him, Obi and the NDC.

He argued that opposition parties should concentrate on presenting their candidates' credentials and policy alternatives to Nigerians rather than engaging in exchanges that could undermine cooperation among parties challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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"The attacks directed at me, our presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, and our party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), are unnecessary and unhelpful," Kwankwaso said.

He accused the ADC campaign council of diverting attention from its candidate's qualifications by raising questions about NDC's intentions and suggesting that the party might eventually step aside for the ADC presidential candidate.

"Rather than focusing on presenting the competence, credibility and capacity of their own candidate, as we have consistently done by placing our credentials and record of achievements before Nigerians, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council appears intent on creating mischief against our party and ticket," he said.

Kwankwaso maintained that the NDC would neither work for the APC nor enter into an arrangement to withdraw its presidential ticket for the ADC.

He said, "Let me state clearly and unequivocally: we will not withdraw our candidature for the ADC or any other party. We remain confident in our capacity, competence and readiness to lead Nigeria."

The NDC candidate also cautioned his supporters against being misled by any suggestion that the party intended to abandon the contest as election day approached.

"We are aware that the ADC-PCC may try to mislead our supporters on the eve of the election by claiming that we intend to withdraw in their favour.

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"The OK ticket is neither working for nor acting on behalf of the APC or any of its candidates. We see no possibility or reason to withdraw from the presidential race in favour of the ADC candidate or any other. These claims are unfounded and should be treated as such," he added.

The NDC candidate sought to establish a clear distinction between his party's proposed agenda and the records of both the APC-led federal government and the ADC.

He argued that neither party offered the kind of alternative the NDC claimed to represent, insisting that his joint ticket with Obi had the experience and national reach required to address Nigeria's challenges.

"The APC-led government has failed Nigerians. The ADC offers no better alternative. We believe the OK ticket presents a credible and viable option, backed by proven capacity, a strong track record, credibility and broad support across both Northern and Southern Nigeria.

"We believe the OK ticket is a healing ticket committed to uniting our country and tackling critical challenges in security, education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, the economy and other key sectors," he said.