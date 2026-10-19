Nigeria: Gombe Community Gets 1mw Solar Power Plant After 17 Years Off National Grid

The 1-megawatt (MW) solar mini-grid project is expected to benefit about 6,000 households and businesses inTalasse, Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State

The people of Talasse in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State have received a major boost in electricity supply with the commissioning of a 1-megawatt (MW) solar mini-grid project expected to benefit about 6,000 households and businesses.

At the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, urged residents to protect the newly installed electricity infrastructure against vandalism, theft and other criminal activities that could threaten its sustainability.

The minister stressed that the facility was provided for the benefit of the community and future generations, warning that its destruction or misuse could undermine the investment and deprive residents of its long-term benefits.

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"These assets have been built for you, for your benefit and for the posterity of generations to come. I urge you to protect them. Do not allow vandals or other criminals to destroy what has been provided for our collective good," he said.

He noted that reliable electricity would help local businesses operate more efficiently, improve livelihoods and create economic opportunities for young people.

Mr Tegbe commended the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the project developer, the Gombe State Government, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders for their contributions to the project.

He said the initiative aligned with the federal government's commitment to expanding electricity access, strengthening energy security and promoting sustainable development through renewable energy solutions.

Also speaking Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, described the commissioning as a milestone in his administration's drive to expand reliable and affordable electricity access to rural communities.

He recalled that construction began on November 6, 2025, noting that the project had been completed in less than a year.

According to him, Talasse had remained without connection to the national grid for more than 17 years, limiting economic activities and forcing residents to rely on expensive alternative energy sources.

He added that the state planned to introduce additional solar mini-grid projects with a combined capacity of 4MW in Akko, Dukku, Funakaye, and Kaltungo local government areas, while ongoing projects in Filiya and Gelengu had reached 90 per cent completion.

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He said the broader rural electrification programme was expected to extend improved electricity access to 80 communities across the state.

The governor also disclosed that his administration would complement rural electrification with productive-use equipment, including rice milling machines, electric flour grinders and groundnut oil-processing machines, to promote agro-processing, reduce production costs and create employment opportunities.

He called for proper maintenance and responsible use of the facility, urging residents to protect the investment against theft, vandalism and illegal connections.

Mr Yahaya commended the federal government, the Rural Electrification Agency, the World Bank, technical partners and the Talasse community for their contributions to the project.