Nigeria: 5 Security Operatives Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Communities

Five security operatives, including four soldiers and a Forest Guard, are feared killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Tela-Bala and Guyaku communities in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The insurgents reportedly stormed the two communities around 11:20pm on Saturday and opened fire, forcing residents to flee in different directions.

A resident, Bala Guyaku, who spoke with our correspondent by telephone on Sunday morning, said the incident occurred when he and some of his friends were about to retire for the night.

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He said they noticed unusual movements before gunshots were heard from a bush path leading into the community.

Guyaku said, knowing how the insurgents operated, he and his friends remained calm before sneaking out through a little-known footpath.

"The terrorists came on foot and rounded up our villages around past 11pm and started shooting sporadically while most of our people were asleep. Few of us managed to sneak out unhurt through an unpopular footpath to the nearby bush," he said.

He said the insurgents operated throughout the night and attempted to advance towards Gombi, the headquarters of the local government area, early Sunday morning but were repelled by troops deployed to reinforce security in the area.

"They took the villages through the night until Sunday morning when they attempted to go to Gombi local government headquarters, but the troops repelled them forcefully. We learnt they killed scores, including soldiers and one Forest Guard," he said.

According to him, the insurgents also attacked a military armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed at a checkpoint in Guyaku.

He said the attackers attempted to take the APC away but were unsuccessful, adding that they also tried to set it ablaze but failed, before shooting at it at close range, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Guyaku expressed concern that residents were now afraid to return to their farms to harvest their crops and called on the authorities to deploy more security personnel to the area.

He said the proximity of the communities to the Sambisa Forest in neighbouring Borno State made increased security presence necessary.

Confirming the attack, member representing Gombi Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rufa'i Umar Gombi, said Tela-Bala and Guyaku were attacked by suspected insurgents.

Rufa'i, who spoke by telephone, said he was on his way to the affected communities to assess the situation.

He said he had been informed that scores of people were killed, including four soldiers and a Forest Guard, but stressed that the figures were yet to be officially confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Efforts to speak with the Chairman of Gombi Local Government Area, Mark Ishaya, were unsuccessful, as text message sent to his phone number received a reply saying "Later", while calls to the same number were not answered or returned as of the time of filing this report.

Attempts to obtain a reaction from the information unit of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, in Maiduguri were also unsuccessful, as the head of the information unit was said to be on leave.

A security analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the attack as a possible reprisal following a recent military operation in Garaha-Lar, Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area, where troops reportedly killed six insurgents about two weeks ago.

The analyst said several other insurgents were believed to have escaped the operation with gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Kumu Gombi I, the traditional ruler of Gombi, His Royal Highness Aggrey Danjuma Ali, blamed unpatriotic informants for aiding criminal groups and insurgents in carrying out attacks in the area.

The monarch spoke on Saturday when he received the new District Head of Garkida, Andrawus Tarfa Fulani, and his entourage during a thank-you visit to his palace in Gombi.

He said individuals who provide support and information to criminal groups were frustrating efforts to restore lasting peace in communities across Gombi Chiefdom.

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The monarch also commended the people of Garkida for their contributions to the development of the chiefdom, particularly Architect John Shallangwa and Dr Bala Usman Borkono.

Similarly, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on the Federal Government to upgrade and modernise Nigeria's international land borders with technology-driven equipment, including drones, to improve surveillance and combat criminal groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Fintiri made the call at the Federal and State Security Administrators Meeting (FSSAM), organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in Yola on Thursday.

The meeting brought together security administrators and representatives from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to deliberate on security challenges affecting the country, particularly the North-East.