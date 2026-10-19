South Africa: Mbeki Faces Questions Over Stalled Apartheid Cases

Former president Thabo Mbeki will testify about political interference in apartheid crime cases, while Jacob Zuma's appearance has been postponed because of illness.

Seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan Forbes and businessman Tebello Motsoane return to court as several other suspects fight for bail.

Mbeki faces questions over apartheid crimes

Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cases Inquiry on Monday.

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The inquiry is investigating claims that politicians blocked the prosecution of apartheid crimes.

Former president Jacob Zuma's testimony has been postponed because of ill health. He is resting after a hospital stay.

Both former presidents failed in their attempts to remove inquiry chairperson Sisi Khampepe.

Spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said Mbeki agreed to testify without being forced.

Businessman fights for bail after airport arrest

Businessman Suliman Carrim returns to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday after police arrested him at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 49-year-old faces charges for repeatedly failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission.

He has been linked to claims of shady dealings involving Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and Mswazi Jotham Msibi.

Carrim was travelling with his wife to Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He insists they planned to return home, but police are checking his return ticket.

He spent the weekend in a single prison cell at Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Seven accused in rapper murder return to court

The murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and businessman Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane continues in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Seven men face charges over the killings.

All seven have pleaded not guilty.

The state has already called 14 witnesses, including a police officer.

More witnesses are expected to testify this week.

Love triangle murder suspects fight for bail

Two women accused of murdering Jabulile Ntimba return to the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

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Police found Ntimba's half naked body in Ekurhuleni in September.

Investigators initially feared she was the ninth victim of a possible killing syndicate.

But police now say early findings point to a love triangle.

Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini face charges including premeditated murder.

A third suspect was released without charges.

The court has ordered that the women's faces must not be shown on television.

Three men in court over murdered runner's watch

Three men accused of possessing a smartwatch belonging to murdered runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo are expected in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

Two were granted bail of R10,000 each.

The third remains in custody while officials check his legal status in South Africa.

The men face charges including theft, possession of stolen property and money laundering.

None has been charged with Moselakgomo's murder.

Her body was the sixth found in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, last month.

Police are still investigating her death.