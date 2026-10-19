Nigeria: 582 Patients Benefit From Free Medical Outreach in Kogi Community

Lokoja — No fewer than 582 patients have benefited from the Ekinrin-Adde community free medical outreach organised by Dr. Tunde Ibiteye in collaboration with medical Initiative for Africa, in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State from September 25th to 26th, 2026.

Ibileye who disclosed this while speaking in chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, stated the intervention is the part of efforts to give back to the society and help the indigents among the people of the community to free quality health facilities provided by their son in collaboration with others.

He stated the outreach is aimed at bringing quality healthcare services closer to the people at the grassroots, attended to 582 beneficiaries, comprising 485 adults and 97 children.

The medical practitioner added that the Ekinrin-Adde programme marks Phase One of a wider medical outreach initiative designed to cover communities across Ijumu L.G.A

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"During the two-day programme, medical professionals provided screening, consultation, treatment, health education and surgical interventions to residents.

"A total of 582 benefited from the outreach, including 485 adults and 97 children.

"The medical screening also revealed a considerable burden of hypertension and diabetes among beneficiaries. The recorded figures include 149 hypertensives, 118 diabetics, with 98 people having both diabetes and hypertension.

"The findings underscore the importance of regular medical screening, early diagnosis and sustained health education, particularly in communities where access to routine healthcare may be limited.

"One of the major achievements of the outreach was the provision of surgical interventions to eligible patients. The team successfully carried out 30 cataract surgeries, 12 hernia surgeries, with 1 person benefitted from both cataract and hernia surgeries. This represents 43 surgical interventions provided during the outreach.

"For many beneficiaries, these interventions provided an opportunity to address medical conditions that could have significantly affected their quality of life if left untreated.

"As part of the eye-care component of the programme, 100 free reading glasses were also distributed to beneficiaries who required assistance with near vision.

"The successful completion of the Ekinrin-Adde outreach represents an important milestone in Dr. Tunde Ibiteye's commitment to giving back to his community and supporting access to healthcare at the grassroots.

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"The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Medical Initiative for Africa, with the broader objective of taking medical screening, treatment and appropriate surgical interventions to communities across Ijumu L.G.A

The organisers believed that healthcare should not be determined by geographical location or economic circumstances.

By taking medical services directly to the community, the programme seeks to promote early detection, timely intervention and greater awareness of preventable and manageable health conditions.

Dr. Ibileye however highlighted Category and Achievements of Ekirin Address Medical Outreach as follows: Adults: 485 ,Children, 97.Total beneficiaries:l,582

Hypertension, 149 Diabetes,118 .Both hypertension & diabetes:98 Cataract surgeries, 30 Hernia surgeries, 12

Combined cataract & hernia surgeries 1. Free reading glasses 100.

"The medical Initiative for Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives that bring accessible, preventive and life-changing healthcare closer to underserved communities", Ibileye declared.