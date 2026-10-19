Nigeria: Late Dele Cole One of Nigeria's Finest Intellectuals - Obasanjo

Abeeokuta — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Ambassador Dele Cole as one of Nigeria's finest intellectuals and a trusted ally whose contributions to the country's diplomacy, politics and public service were immense.

Obasanjo, in a tribute to the late diplomat, said Cole's death at the age of 86 was a profound personal loss and a significant loss to Nigeria, particularly given his contributions to the country's foreign policy and international relations.

The former president said that his relationship with Cole dated back several decades, when he was military Head of State and the late diplomat worked in the Cabinet Office.

He said that their relationship deepened during the civilian administration from 1999 to 2007, when Cole served as his Special Adviser on International Relations.

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Describing Cole as an indispensable member of his administration's foreign policy team, Obasanjo said the late diplomat played a significant role in efforts to restore Nigeria's international standing after years of diplomatic isolation.

"Nigeria has lost one of its finest intellectual pillars, and I have lost a trusted ally whose counsel shaped pivotal moments in our nation's history," he said.

Obasanjo explained that when he assumed office in 1999, his administration faced the challenge of reintegrating Nigeria into the international community, making Cole's diplomatic expertise particularly valuable.

"When I took office in 1999, Nigeria was emerging from isolation and desperately needed to be reintegrated into the global community. I knew I needed the finest diplomatic minds beside me, which led to his appointment as my Special Adviser on International Relations," he said.

The former president noted that advising a president with a strong personal interest in foreign policy required exceptional diplomatic skills, adding that Cole's sophisticated understanding of international affairs made him a crucial member of his administration.

According to Obasanjo, Cole travelled extensively with him on official engagements and worked behind the scenes to rebuild Nigeria's diplomatic relationships and advance the country's international interests.

He also credited the late diplomat with contributing to the diplomatic and economic strategies that culminated in Nigeria's historic Paris Club debt relief, describing his input as a combination of tact, economic insight and patriotism.

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"Dele brought unmatched tact, brilliant economic insight, and unyielding patriotism to the table," Obasanjo said.

Beyond his diplomatic responsibilities, the former president highlighted Cole's contributions to journalism, particularly his tenure as managing director of the Daily Times, where he introduced an independent editorial board system intended to protect editorial policy from political interference.

Obasanjo also recalled Cole's service as Nigeria's ambassador to Brazil and Argentina, describing his diplomatic assignments and media career as evidence of a life devoted to public service.

"His masterful stints as Nigeria's Ambassador to Brazil and Argentina further cemented his legacy as a titan of public service who proved that integrity and public duty can coexist beautifully," he said.

The former president expressed particular sadness over Cole's death, which came years after the loss of his wife, Mina Cole, whom Obasanjo described as the family's matriarch.

He said the deaths of both parents had left a painful void in the Cole family, while expressing hope that they had been reunited in eternity.

Obasanjo also offered words of encouragement to the deceased's children, including Tonye and his siblings, urging them to remain united and preserve their father's values.

"To his children, Tonye and his siblings, my fatherly advice is to stand firm, united, and proud. The greatest monument you can build in honour of your father is to preserve his towering legacy of integrity, patriotism, and selfless service," he said.