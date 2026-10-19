Nigeria: APC Campaign Council Holds Inaugural Meeting Tuesday Ahead of Kaduna Flag-Off

A memo, dated 18 October and addressed to its members, said the council would formally commence the collective assignment, consider and adopt the campaign calendar and deliberate on preparations for the commencement of the presidential campaign flag-off on 24 October.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Tuesday hold its inaugural meeting ahead of the party's campaign flag-off for the 2027 presidential election.

The meeting, according to an internal memorandum signed by the council's Secretary, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Presidential Campaign Council headquarters on Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

The memo, dated 18 October and addressed to members of the council, said the meeting would formally commence the collective assignment of the council ahead of the election.

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It said the meeting would also consider and adopt the campaign calendar and deliberate on preparations for the formal commencement of the campaign in Kaduna on Saturday, 24 October.

The meeting is "strictly by invitation and is open to only the 134 members of the Presidential Campaign Council" listed by the party.

The council also mentioned that the attendance was limited to directors and secretaries of the various directorates.

The meeting is expected to be attended by several prominent members of the campaign council, including Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo; and Mr Uzodimma.

Also expected at the meeting are Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who are listed as deputy vice chairmen I, II and III, respectively.

Other senior members of the council include Yobe State Governor Mala Buni, appointed deputy director-General I for the North, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who is deputy director-general II for the region.

Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole is the deputy diirector-general for Mobilisation, while Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu are deputy directors-generals I and II for the South, respectively.

The council also comprises governors from several states who have been assigned to coordinate the party's presidential campaign in their respective states.

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The Kaduna event is expected to mark the beginning of the APC's nationwide campaign activities for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

The inaugural meeting comes days after the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Mr Tinubu described himself as an "errand man" of the party and pledged to remain committed to its objectives, promises and manifesto.

The campaign council is expected to coordinate the APC's mobilisation and campaign activities across the country as the party intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential election scheduled for 16 January.