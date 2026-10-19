Ghana: GAUA Calls Off Strike As Govt Addresses 80% of Grievances

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have suspended their strike after about 80 per cent of their grievances were addressed through engagements with the government.

The two associations said their members would resume work today while negotiations continued on the outstanding issues.

The decision followed separate meetings of the National Executive Committees of the associations to assess progress made on the concerns that led to the industrial action.

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The grievances included market premium, wrongful placement on the Single Spine Salary Structure, a negotiated 40 per cent allowance for professionals in technical and public universities, extension of the retirement rollover, fifth-year issues and a one-off research allowance payment.

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The National President of GAUA, Reverend Kwaku Karikari Amoah, said the government had responded positively to the market premium issue, while the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, through the Ministry of Education, had addressed concerns relating to the retirement rollover.

He said work had also been done on the proposed 40 per cent allowance for professionals, adding that other outstanding matters had been referred to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for further negotiations.

Rev. Amoah said the decision to suspend the strike was taken in good faith, acknowledging interventions by the Ministers of Education and Finance and other stakeholders.

He said the associations had also considered the impact of the industrial action on students, parents and the academic calendar.

"We cannot say that we want 100 per cent resolution before we go back to our offices," he said, expressing confidence that the remaining issues would be resolved through continued engagement with the government. Read More.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

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