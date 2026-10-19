Ghana: GAUA Calls Off Strike As Govt Addresses 80% of Grievances

19 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have suspended their strike after about 80 per cent of their grievances were addressed through engagements with the government.

The two associations said their members would resume work today while negotiations continued on the outstanding issues.

The decision followed separate meetings of the National Executive Committees of the associations to assess progress made on the concerns that led to the industrial action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The grievances included market premium, wrongful placement on the Single Spine Salary Structure, a negotiated 40 per cent allowance for professionals in technical and public universities, extension of the retirement rollover, fifth-year issues and a one-off research allowance payment.

Related Articles

The National President of GAUA, Reverend Kwaku Karikari Amoah, said the government had responded positively to the market premium issue, while the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, through the Ministry of Education, had addressed concerns relating to the retirement rollover.

He said work had also been done on the proposed 40 per cent allowance for professionals, adding that other outstanding matters had been referred to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for further negotiations.

Rev. Amoah said the decision to suspend the strike was taken in good faith, acknowledging interventions by the Ministers of Education and Finance and other stakeholders.

He said the associations had also considered the impact of the industrial action on students, parents and the academic calendar.

"We cannot say that we want 100 per cent resolution before we go back to our offices," he said, expressing confidence that the remaining issues would be resolved through continued engagement with the government. Read More.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.