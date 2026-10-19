Nigeria: Fintiri Plans Dangote Refinery Shares for 52,000 Adamawa Workers, Retirees

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced plans to provide 10 shares in Dangote Refinery to each of approximately 52,000 eligible state and local government workers and retirees as part of efforts to promote financial inclusion and long-term economic empowerment.

The governor disclosed the initiative during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders' meeting for political appointees held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Yola.

Under the proposed arrangement, each eligible beneficiary would receive 10 shares, representing a potential allocation of approximately 520,000 shares to public servants and pensioners across the state.

The initiative is designed to provide workers and retirees with opportunities to participate in one of Nigeria's major industrial investments, while encouraging asset ownership and long-term financial security.

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The proposed programme also places emphasis on women's economic empowerment, reflecting the administration's broader commitment to expanding financial opportunities and strengthening economic security among vulnerable groups.

If implemented, the scheme could offer beneficiaries an investment asset with the potential for future financial returns, depending on the refinery's performance, the nature of the shares and applicable investment conditions.

The announcement is expected to attract considerable interest among civil servants and pensioners, particularly regarding eligibility requirements, share allocation procedures and the implementation framework.

Further details are awaited on the programme's funding, commencement date and administrative arrangements, including the mechanism through which the proposed shares would be acquired and distributed.

The initiative signals the Fintiri administration's intention to explore new approaches to workers' welfare, retirement security and wealth creation beyond conventional salaries and pension payments.