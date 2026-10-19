Liberia: Beyond Her Father's Shadow

For years, the late Counsellor Charles Walker Brumskine sought the highest political office in Liberia, building a reputation as a prominent lawyer, opposition politician and founder of the Liberty Party. He ran for president more than twice, but never occupied the Executive Mansion.

Nearly seven years after his death, his daughter, Justice Charlyne M. Brumskine, has reached the presidency of a different institution--one that sits beyond the Liberian political boundaries and exercises judicial authority across West Africa.

On October 13, 2026, the newly constituted College of Judges of the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) elected Justice Brumskine as President of the regional court. The election came one week after she and four other judges took their oaths of office in Abuja, Nigeria, for a four-year, non-renewable judicial term running through 2030.

The moment carries a striking historical contrast. Her father pursued the presidency of Liberia through electoral politics, but his daughter has now attained the presidency of a regional judicial institution through the confidence of her judicial colleagues.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The two offices are fundamentally different. A national president exercises executive and political authority; the President of the ECOWAS Court provides leadership to a judicial institution whose legitimacy depends on independence, impartiality and the fair application of community law. Yet, for a family whose public identity has long been associated with law and politics, the development marks a significant new chapter.

Charlyne's achievement also has a visual dimension that many Liberians may find familiar: her resemblance to her late father is striking. But beyond the family likeness, her elevation places her own professional record, legal credentials and leadership responsibilities at the center of a regional institution at a time when public confidence in justice and governance remains an important concern across West Africa.

In her first public reflection following the election, Brumskine made clear that she views the achievement as larger than a personal milestone.

"I was so overwhelmed with gratitude that I couldn't even find the words to compose a social media post," she wrote. "Yet, I understood that the celebrations were not so much about Charlyne Brumskine, the lawyer. They were about something far greater. They were about what this moment meant for our beloved country, Liberia."

Her words capture the national pride surrounding her elevation.

The late Brumskine was one of the most recognizable lawyers and political figures in the post-war period.

In 2005, following Liberia's devastating civil conflict, Brumskine contested the presidency as the candidate of the newly established Liberty Party. He later challenged Sirleaf in the 2011 election and contested the presidency again in 2017.

His repeated campaigns reflected a sustained determination to lead Liberia through its democratic institutions. Yet, despite his prominence and years of political engagement, the presidency remained beyond his reach.

Brumskine died on November 20, 2019, at the age of 68. His death marked the end of a career that had connected legal practice, legislative leadership and opposition politics.

His legacy is therefore not confined to an unsuccessful presidential ambition. He left behind a legal career, a political organization and a family name deeply associated with public affairs.

It is against that history that his daughter's rise to the presidency of the ECOWAS Court acquires particular significance. The office she now holds is not the national presidency her father sought, nor is it a continuation of his political campaign. It is a different form of public leadership, rooted in judicial service and regional law.

Charlyne Brumskine is not fulfilling her father's presidential campaign through another route. Rather, she is building her own record in an institution where her authority must come from the law, her judicial colleagues and the integrity of her leadership.

The Brumskine family's public prominence has been closely associated with the legal profession and national politics.

Charlyne's own career has developed within that public legacy, but it has also taken a distinct path. She studied at Columbia University and Howard University School of Law, established CMB Law Group and served as a lecturer at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. She also placed first in Liberia's 2022 Supreme Court Bar Examination.

She has participated in national politics as well, serving as the vice-standard-bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties in the 2023 general election. Her public profile has therefore included legal practice, education, political participation and advocacy.

The comparison with her father is inevitable, but the measure of her success will be determined by her own conduct in office.

On October 6, 2026, five newly appointed judges of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice took their oaths of office at the new headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria. The ceremony was presided over by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The five judges were Justice Charlyne M. Brumskine of Liberia, Justice Désiré Henri Aihou of Benin, Justice Awa Bah of The Gambia, Justice Henrietta Uzoamaka Didigu of Nigeria and Justice Yaouza Ouro-Sama of Togo.

They took office for a four-year, non-renewable term ending in 2030. Their swearing-in followed their appointment to the Court through ECOWAS institutional processes.

At the ceremony, President Faye urged the judges to remain guided by their oath and emphasized the importance of public confidence in regional justice. He stated that "the reputation of the Court depends on the quality of its decisions and the trust it inspires."

The statement is particularly relevant to the new leadership. The authority of a regional court does not rest only on the standing of its judges or the institution's formal mandate. It also depends on whether litigants believe their cases will be heard fairly, whether decisions are delivered efficiently and whether the Court's independence is respected.

One week later, on October 13, the new College of Judges elected Brumskine President and Aihou Vice-President. The election gave Liberia the leadership of the Court for the first two years of the new College's term, while the broader judicial mandate continues to 2030.

As President, Brumskine will provide overall judicial leadership and represent the Court in its institutional and external engagements. Aihou will support the President in discharging those responsibilities and perform other functions under the Court's governing framework.

"Make sure they know what Liberia is made of"

The most revealing part of Brumskine's social media reflection may be her account of a conversation with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai shortly before she left Liberia for Abuja.

She said she paid the President a courtesy visit on Friday evening before departing to assume her duties. She asked whether he had any final advice for her as she prepared to leave the country for her new assignment.

His response, she recalled, was brief, "Make sure they know what Liberia is made of."

Brumskine said the words stayed with her as she contested the presidency of the Court.

The statement offers an insight into how she understands the symbolic importance of her new position. She sees herself as carrying Liberia's identity into a regional institution, representing a country whose citizens have followed her appointment with pride and expectation.

Her acknowledgment of President Boakai also situates the appointment within Liberia's diplomatic engagement with ECOWAS. She specifically thanked Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for what she described as tireless efforts and determination to ensure Liberia secured a seat on the Court for the 2026-2030 term.

"To Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, thank you for your tireless efforts and determination to ensure that Liberia secured a seat on the Court for 2026 to 2030," she wrote. "This moment is also a testament to your hard work."

Her appreciation recognizes the role of diplomatic engagement in securing representation in regional institutions. At the same time, the eventual election of a judge as Court President is a separate institutional decision made by the College of Judges.

Brumskine also thanked Liberians for their prayers, encouragement and support, adding: "I carry your hopes, your pride, and our flag with me."

The language of national representation is powerful. But it carries a responsibility that extends beyond ceremony: once on the bench, a judge must not favor the interests of her home country over those of other member states or the rights of individual litigants.

Her challenge will be to represent Liberia with distinction while administering justice impartially across the ECOWAS community.

Brumskine's social media post was not simply a celebration of her election. It also set out the principles she says will guide her conduct.

"I intend to serve the ECOWAS Court, its Community and Member States with excellence and integrity," she wrote.

Brumskine's inaugural address acknowledged the weight of those obligations. She described her election as an opportunity to serve the Court, the ECOWAS Community and the people of West Africa.

"With profound humility and a deep sense of duty, I address you as the newly elected president of this distinguished institution," she said. "I am sincerely grateful to my esteemed colleagues for the confidence they have each reposed on me."

She added that she accepted the responsibility "fully conscious of the obligations it entails, and the expectations that accompany leading a regional judicial institution, entrusted with interpreting and applying community law and protecting human rights."

The Court of Justice occupies an important place in West Africa's regional legal framework. Its work concerns the interpretation and application of community law and the protection of human rights within its jurisdiction.

The Court operates in a region confronting complex political, economic and security challenges. Disputes involving public authority, individual rights and the obligations of member states can have consequences that extend beyond national boundaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For that reason, the Court's credibility matters not only to the litigants who appear before it but also to the wider project of regional integration.

A court that is perceived as independent and effective can strengthen confidence in common rules and regional institutions. Conversely, delays, weak enforcement or doubts about impartiality can undermine public trust.

Although Brumskine holds the presidency, the institution is made up of judges from different member states, and its legitimacy depends on a shared commitment to the law rather than the prominence of any one individual.

Her election is a distinction for Liberia, but the office she holds is regional. The people whose rights may come before the Court are not only Liberians; they include citizens and other eligible litigants from across the ECOWAS community.

That wider responsibility is the measure against which her leadership must ultimately be assessed.

For many Liberians, Charlyne Brumskine's elevation inevitably recalls the political journey of her father. The devoted years to the pursuit of the Liberian presidency, but electoral politics never brought him to the country's highest office.

His daughter has now assumed the presidency of a regional judicial body, creating a contrast that is both striking and historically meaningful. The resemblance between them adds a personal dimension to the moment, but the more consequential connection lies in their shared association with the legal profession and public service.

Her achievement should not be reduced to the fulfillment of an ambition her father could not realize. The Court is not the Executive Mansion, and its President does not exercise the executive authority of a national head of state.

Rather, Brumskine's new role represents a different kind of leadership--one that requires restraint, legal judgment, institutional stewardship and a commitment to treating all litigants fairly.

Her father's legacy may provide historical context, but it cannot substitute for the work ahead. She will have to establish her own record through the Court's decisions, the administration of its affairs and the confidence it inspires among the people of West Africa.

That is the distinction between inheriting a name and earning a legacy.