Liberia: Govt Launches Limec 2026 to Unlock Mineral Wealth

The Government of Liberia has officially launched the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (LIMEC 2026), seeking to attract new investments, strengthen the country's mining and energy sectors, and transform its natural resource wealth into sustainable economic growth, job creation, and improved infrastructure.

The conference, scheduled for October 28-29, 2026, is expected to bring together international investors, mining companies, energy developers, policymakers, technical experts, development partners, and local businesses to explore investment opportunities and partnerships in Liberia's mining and energy industries.

Speaking at the official launch on Friday, October 16, at the Ministry of Mines and Energy's conference room in Monrovia, Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban described LIMEC 2026 as a strategic platform for repositioning the two sectors as major drivers of economic growth, investment, and national development.

Tingban said Liberia must move beyond extracting its natural resources toward a development model that generates greater economic value for citizens through responsible mining, improved energy access, local participation, and transparent resource governance.

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"As a nation richly endowed with mineral resources and significant energy potential, Liberia must move beyond the extraction of natural resources toward a development model that delivers greater value to our people," the minister said.

He emphasized the need to strengthen regulatory institutions, expand access to reliable and affordable electricity, encourage local participation, and ensure that mineral and energy resources contribute meaningfully to national revenue and improved livelihoods.

According to Tingban, attracting investment requires more than the availability of natural resources. It also demands policy consistency, institutional capacity, regulatory clarity, infrastructure development, environmental responsibility, and effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He said the conference would provide an opportunity to showcase Liberia's mineral wealth, emerging investment prospects, energy development priorities, and ongoing reforms while engaging international investors and strategic partners on how to translate the country's resource potential into tangible economic benefits.

The minister further stressed that the government wants investments that create decent jobs, strengthen local businesses, develop the skills of Liberian professionals, promote technology transfer, and support the expansion of domestic industries.

"Our message to the international investment community is clear: Liberia is open for responsible business, committed to reform, and ready to build mutually beneficial partnerships," Tingban declared.

However, he cautioned that investments must be accompanied by accountability, compliance with national laws and regulations, environmental protection, and meaningful benefits for communities hosting mining and energy projects.

He maintained that Liberia's natural resources must serve not only investors but also the broader aspirations of the Liberian people.

Tingban acknowledged the contributions of development partners, private-sector stakeholders, sponsors, and the Ministry's technical team in preparing for the conference. He expressed hope that the event would generate practical recommendations, new investment opportunities, and partnerships capable of accelerating the development of the country's mining and energy industries.

Deputy Minister for Administration Eudora Blay Pritchard, delivering the welcome remarks, described the conference as an important gateway for collaboration, investment, and economic growth.

She said the initiative reflects the government's ambition to transform Liberia's natural wealth, including its mineral deposits and renewable energy potential, into sustainable development that protects the environment and improves the lives of citizens.

Pritchard called on stakeholders to work together toward building a prosperous and sustainable future for Liberia.

Providing the background and vision for LIMEC 2026, Deputy Minister for Planning and Research Fahnseth B. Mulbah said mining had historically played a significant role in the Liberian economy and continued to contribute to foreign exchange earnings, government revenue, and employment.

Mulbah explained that the central objective of the conference was to use Liberia's mineral resources to mobilize the investment needed to develop other critical sectors, including energy, rural infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

"The goal here is to leverage what we have in order for us to get what we want," he said, identifying mining and minerals as resources that could help finance the country's broader development priorities.

He said Liberia could not achieve the transformation of its mining and energy sectors independently, making international partnerships and investment essential.

According to Mulbah, the conference was organized to bring industry players and technical experts together to identify opportunities and attract investment into the sectors.

He disclosed that more than 250 international participants had expressed interest in the conference, while interest among local businesses was also growing.

"We are going to use mining to get every other infrastructure we think we need for this country," Mulbah said, describing the conference as an avenue for connecting mineral wealth with national development needs.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Blama, representing the Liberia Chamber of Mines, welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that the conference would unlock the country's potential in mining and energy while attracting new investment opportunities.

Blama said mining remained a major income-generating sector for Liberia and urged stakeholders to pay greater attention to its development and long-term sustainability.

He stressed that sustained and credible investment would depend on the establishment and enforcement of appropriate regulatory frameworks capable of providing investors with confidence while ensuring that Liberia benefits fairly from its natural resources.

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Blama said the Chamber of Mines supported the leadership of the Ministry of Mines and Energy but emphasized the need for continued cooperation and accountability among government institutions, mining companies, and other stakeholders.

He explained that the Chamber represents mining companies operating in Liberia and has a responsibility to balance investors' expectations for returns with the country's interest in ensuring local participation and compliance with national regulations.

According to him, mining companies must comply with the requirements established by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other relevant regulatory authorities.

He added that the sector must ensure that Liberians participate meaningfully in mining activities while maintaining an environment conducive to responsible investment.

Blama also highlighted the close relationship between mining and energy, noting that mineral extraction and processing depend heavily on reliable energy supplies.

He said the conference would therefore provide an opportunity to showcase Liberia's energy potential and attract investment in electricity generation, which could support mining operations and broader economic development.

On behalf of the Chamber of Mines, Blama thanked the Ministry of Mines and Energy for its support and expressed optimism that the conference would produce productive discussions and positive outcomes.