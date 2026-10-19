Nigeria: Dangote Group Didn't Advertise Thousands of Jobs At Kenyan Refinery - Ads Circulating On Facebook Fake

Dangote Group didn't advertise thousands of jobs at Kenyan refinery - ads circulating on Facebook fake

IN SHORT: Job ads circulating on Facebook claim Dangote Group is recruiting thousands of workers for its planned refinery in Lamu, Kenya. But be warned: the advertised vacancies don't appear on the company's official careers portal, and the ads direct applicants to unverified email addresses.

On 30 September 2026, construction of the Dangote oil refinery began in Lamu county, northeastern Kenya, as Kenyan president William Ruto and Dangote Group founder Aiko Dangote broke ground.

The refinery is expected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and create thousands of jobs, making recruitment claims bearing the Dangote name particularly attractive to job seekers in Kenya.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In this context, an advert started circulating on Facebook, claiming that Dangote Group had thousands of vacancies for the Lamu plant.

The listed positions include 412 electricians, 221 plumbers, 750 brick masons, 142 iron workers, 110 carpenters, 179 tile setters/flooring installers, 65 excavator/equipment operators, 157 welders, and 1,870 general labourers.

It asks interested users to send applications to the provided email address by 14 October 2026 and warns them to apply for only one position, saying multiple applications will result in disqualification.

This job ad and a similar version have also been posted here, here, here, here and here.

But can they be trusted? We checked.

Fake job ad

We searched Dangote Group's official careers portal, as well as its Facebook and X accounts, but found no announcement confirming the advertised vacancies.

The adverts direct applicants to email addresses that do not match the official Dangote Group email domain, @dangote.com. One lists an Outlook address, while the other provides a Gmail address. They also don't link to the company's recruitment portal. These are major red flags.

The adverts also provide limited information about the vacancies. Although they list numerous positions across different departments, they lack detailed job descriptions and responsibilities. Some posts don't even specify the application deadline.

All signs point to fake job adverts using the group's name.

Remember, do not send your personal or banking information to unverified email addresses. Follow official channels for genuine vacancies.