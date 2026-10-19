Ghana: Pres Mahama Explains Ghana's Brics Move

SA News
18th BRICS Summit.
19 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana's decision to seek partnership with the BRICS countries is part of efforts to broaden its development partnerships and deepen South-South cooperation.

He gave the explanation when he swore in four envoys at the Presidency in Accra last Friday, charging them to clearly explain the country's approach to international engagement and attract investments to support national development.

"Explain this approach clearly as we seek wider opportunities for trade, investment, industrialisation, and value addition, while sustaining our long-standing relationships and working relations with our traditional partners," he said.

The new envoys are Nana Antwiwaa Dodoo, Ambassador to Angola; Louis Kwame Obeng, Ambassador to Qatar; Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable, Ambassador to Israel; and Jedidiah Reuben Adogla, Ghana's Permanent Representative to Switzerland.

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