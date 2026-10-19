Ghana: Gse Market Capitalisation Hits Gh¢271bn

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded gains in its key market indices during last week, even as trading volume and value fell sharply compared with the previous week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 2.43 per cent to close at 14,394.77 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) advanced by 1.11 per cent to 7,498.54 points, according to the exchange's weekly equities market report.

The gains lifted the year-to-date performance of the GSE-CI to 64.13 per cent and that of the GSE-FSI to 61.36 per cent, reflecting the strong performance of listed equities since the beginning of the year.

Total market capitalisation also increased by 1.79 per cent, from GH¢266.50 billion in the previous week to GH¢271.26 billion.

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However, market activity slowed, with a total of 16.85 million shares traded during the week, down 32.09 per cent from 24.81 million shares in the preceding week.

The value of shares traded also declined by 52.63 per cent, from GH¢141.88 million to GH¢67.21 million.

Despite the decline in turnover, the market recorded an average price change of 1.71 per cent for the week, supported by gains in several listed stocks.

CPC emerged as the week's best-performing stock, with its share price rising by 16.67 per cent, from GH¢0.30 to GH¢0.35.

Ecobank Ghana (EGH) followed with a gain of 12.99 per cent, closing at GH¢8.70 from GH¢7.70, while IIL advanced by 10.91 per cent to GH¢0.61.

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana also gained 6.49 per cent to close at GH¢41, while FAB rose by five per cent to GH¢8.40.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH), one of the market's most actively traded stocks, gained 4.34 per cent to close at GH¢6.73 from GH¢6.45.

Other stocks that recorded gains included Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Access Bank Ghana and GCB Bank, which rose by 0.65 per cent, 0.58 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively.

At the other end of the market, DIGICUT recorded the steepest decline, shedding 19.64 per cent to close at GH¢0.45 from GH¢0.56.

Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) fell by 6.67 per cent to GH¢70, while DAS Pharma lost 4.90 per cent to close at GH¢0.97.

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SIC Insurance and Kasa Resources also declined by 2.34 per cent and 1.56 per cent, respectively.

The information and communications technology (ICT) sector dominated trading during the week, accounting for GH¢45.70 million, or 68 per cent, of the total value of shares traded.

The sector recorded approximately 7.01 million shares, representing 41.58 per cent of the total trading volume.

The food and beverage sector followed with a traded value of GH¢12.91 million, while the finance sector recorded GH¢6.30 million.

The distribution and manufacturing sectors recorded traded values of GH¢731,341 and GH¢684,627, respectively. Insurance accounted for GH¢640,835, while advertisement and production recorded GH¢105,290. Agriculture and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for GH¢97,044 and GH¢26,355, respectively.

MTN Ghana led individual stocks by value traded, with approximately GH¢45.54 million, followed by Kasa Resources at GH¢11.57 million.

In terms of volume, MTN Ghana topped the market with about 6.97 million shares, followed by Kasa Resources with 6.27 million shares.