Liberia: PCC Police Accused of Inhumane Conduct - Vendors Allege Beatings, Tear Gas and Seizure of Goods

During the weekend, a huge tension was raised at the Red Light Market following allegations that officers of the Paynesville City Police used of excessive force against street vendors, including the alleged use of tear gas, physical assault, and the confiscation of market goods.

The incident, which occurred left several vendors distressed, with some allegedly fainting after being exposed to tear gas.

One female vendor was reportedly beaten and left partially undressed in public as officers allegedly seized her goods.

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Eyewitnesses told journalists that several vendors were attempting to leave the areas where they had arranged their goods for sale as the city police approached. However, they alleged that officers disembarked from their vehicle and began using force against the vendors.

The alleged incident quickly attracted attention from other traders and people around.

Redlight is a populated business environment where people depend on small-scale trading to support themselves and their families

Following the incident, a group of street vendors gathered to demand justice and call for accountability from the officers involved.

The vendors called on the relevant authorities to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action against any officers found responsible for misconduct.

They also demanded proper medical attention for those who were allegedly exposed to tear gas, beaten, or injured during the confrontation.

Beyond the immediate incident, some traders and bystanders expressed concern about what they described as a consistent pattern of forceful treatment by city police officers against street vendors.

According to bystanders who spoke to journalists, vendors have frequently complained about the alleged seizure of their goods, with some claiming that their goods are never returned.

One female vendor who sells chicken commented that her carton of chicken was allegedly confiscated by the city police about two weeks ago and had not been returned.

While city authorities have the responsibility to maintain order and enforce applicable regulations, claims have raised concerns among traders, they want law enforcement operations to be conducted lawfully and respectfully.

The Red Light incident has also drawn comparisons with an earlier incident at Duala Market, where a video circulated online showing another woman in a drainage area alongside her goods after she was allegedly pushed by police.

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Following the Red Light incident, the mayor of Paynesville Robert Bestman condemned the police action and called for a swift investigation.

The mayor's response has increased expectations among affected vendors that the allegations will be thoroughly examined and that any officers found to have violated the law or police procedures will be held accountable.