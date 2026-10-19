Ghana: 1 Dead, Police Officer Injured in Shooting At Manso Nseina

19 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

One person has been killed and a police officer injured in a shooting incident at Manso Nseina in the Ashanti Region following a confrontation between a police team and some youth of the town.

The incident occurred when a mob allegedly attacked the police and demanded the release of a suspect arrested for a narcotics-related offence.

A statement from the Ashanti South Regional Police Command said calm had been restored in the community on Friday following the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicated that one person was shot during the confrontation, while a police officer sustained injuries.

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The body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the injured officer was receiving medical attention. Read More.

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