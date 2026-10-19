Nigeria: JAMB Warns Universities Against Issuing Admission Letters

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has warned universities in the country against issuing admission letters to candidates seeking admission into their various institutions, insisting that such act was not within their mandate to do so.

The registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, stated this when he received a delegation from Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja, which paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to the registrar, JAMB is the only body statutorily empowered to issue official admission letters to candidates seeking entry into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Prof. Aina stated that the irony of the situation is that once candidates see a document as emanating from an institution purporting to offer them admission, they believe that it is real.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He, therefore, charged universities guilty of this ignoble act to desist, adding that they also have the responsibility of ensuring that those candidates obtain the right documents from the board.

Furthermore, he recalled that the Federal Ministry of Education had explicitly mandated that all admissions be conducted through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and that anything done contrary to that is illegal and invalid.

As a consequence, no institution is permitted to substitute its own letters for the official JAMB admission letter issued by the board after a candidate had accepted his admission on CAPS.

He added that it is only admission offered through this platform is recognised and would be accepted for the purpose of mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.