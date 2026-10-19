Nigeria: Plateau Records 11,000 TB Cases in 2026, 2,047 Detected in Three Months

The cases were disclosed by Yohanna Bot, the monitoring and evaluation officer of the Plateau State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme

Plateau State has an estimated 11,000 tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2026, with 2,047 patients identified between July and September, according to a state health official.

The cases were disclosed by Yohanna Bot, the monitoring and evaluation officer of the Plateau State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, at a media advocacy meeting on community-led monitoring of health services in Jos.

Mr Bot said the estimated burden was based on a TB prevalence rate of 219 cases per 100,000 people, warning that the disease remained a major public health challenge in the state.

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"From our quarterly survey, we discovered that between July and September, 2,047 patients were identified and placed on treatment," he said.

He added that the identified patients were receiving treatment at health facilities across the state.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

Mr Bot identified malnutrition, advanced age, weakened immunity, overcrowding and HIV infection as factors that could increase the risk of contracting the disease or developing severe illness.

He also expressed concern over stigma and misconceptions surrounding TB, saying some residents attributed the disease to spiritual or ritual causes rather than seeking medical attention.

According to him, such beliefs discourage people from undergoing early diagnosis and starting treatment promptly.

Insecurity, displacement worsen TB risks

Mr Bot said insecurity and displacement were complicating efforts to detect and manage tuberculosis, particularly in Mangu, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

He said displacement had led to the establishment of camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), where overcrowded living conditions could facilitate the spread of the disease.

To address the challenge, he said the state programme was prioritising community outreach and active screening in IDP camps and correctional centres to identify people with TB and link them to treatment.

Mr Bot said patients who received effective treatment could become much less infectious after starting therapy, although the timing depended on their clinical condition and response to treatment.

He, however, raised concerns about shortages of anti-TB medicines, attributing the gaps in availability partly to disruptions in the supply chain and the programme's dependence on international support, particularly funding from the Global Fund.

He called for increased public awareness to address stigma and misconceptions and urged residents with symptoms suggestive of TB to seek medical evaluation at health facilities.

Community monitoring targets healthcare gaps

Peter Ezekiel, the Plateau State programme officer of the Global Fund AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Integrated Community-Led Monitoring Project, said Nigeria continued to face a significant burden of tuberculosis, HIV and malaria.

He said community-led monitoring was designed to involve residents and other stakeholders in identifying gaps in healthcare delivery and supporting interventions to improve access to essential services.

According to him, the approach helps communities identify barriers such as discrimination, stigma and gender-related challenges while advocating better infrastructure and increased domestic funding for healthcare.

Mr Ezekiel said the initiative had supported infrastructure rehabilitation, service improvements and stronger community participation in Plateau State.

He listed the rehabilitation and re-piping of toilet facilities at the Primary Health Centre in Rantya, Jos South, among the interventions carried out since June.

He said community stakeholders had also donated a scanning machine and 10 iron-framed chairs to the Primary Health Centre in Gangare, Jos North, as well as a blood pressure monitoring device to the facility in Dogon Agogo.

Other interventions included the provision of hospital bed mattresses to the Primary Health Centre in Pushit, Mangu, and tuberculosis sputum collection cups to the COCIN Rehabilitation Centre in Mangu.

Mr Ezekiel said community members had also provided 500 copies of patient enrolment forms to support healthcare delivery.

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In Lamingo, he said residents mobilised resources to engage security personnel to protect night-shift workers and property at the local primary healthcare centre, with an agreed monthly payment of N15,000.

He said the interventions had improved infection prevention, patients' experiences and healthcare delivery.

Mr Ezekiel called for stronger collaboration among communities, government agencies and health partners, alongside adequate funding for primary healthcare and greater accountability in the management of health resources.

He also urged the expansion of national and state health insurance programmes to cover vulnerable people, particularly low-income earners.

Official highlights role of community monitoring

Yakubu Izang, the director of disease control and immunisation at the Plateau State Primary Health Care Board, said community-led monitoring was important for identifying healthcare delivery problems that might otherwise go unnoticed by government agencies.

He said the approach enabled communities and public officials to work together to identify challenges and develop solutions to improve access to healthcare services.