Kenya: Court Convicts All 29 Shakahola Accused of Murder, Sets Sentencing for November 6

Mackenzie was among those convicted on all 191 counts of murder, alongside the other accused persons.

Nairobi — The High Court has convicted all 29 accused persons in the Shakahola starvation cult case linked to self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie, finding them guilty of the murder of 191 people, including 190 children.

The judge, Diana Kavedza, said the sentence would be delivered in open court on Friday, November 6, with the convicts to be physically produced in court.

In its judgment delivered on Monday, October 19, the court rejected the defence argument that the victims, all but one of whom were children below the age of 16, had voluntarily fasted to death.

"I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the case against all the 29 accused persons for the murder of 190 children and one adult contrary to Section 203 of the Penal Code," the court ruled.

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"I reject the defence by the accused persons that the victims, who were all below the age of 16 years, voluntarily fasted to death."

The court subsequently found all 29 accused guilty and convicted them under Section 322 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mackenzie was among those convicted on all 191 counts of murder, alongside the other accused persons. One of the accused pleaded guilty to all the counts and was convicted on his own plea, with sentencing pending.

The case stems from the Shakahola tragedy in Kilifi County, where followers of Mackenzie's Good News International Church are believed to have died after being subjected to extreme fasting practices.

The court directed the Probation and Aftercare Services to assign each convict an individual probation officer to prepare pre-sentence reports. It ordered that no probation officer should interview more than one convict.

The reports will be presented in court on October 30, after which the defence will make mitigation submissions ahead of sentencing.

The court also noted that it had received 68 victim impact statements from probation officers across the country. The judge said the statements had already been taken and would not be repeated, leaving mitigation as the remaining stage before sentencing.