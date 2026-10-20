Nigeria: How I've Managed Diabetes for 30 Years - Jide Kosoko

The 72-year-old actor discussed his reliance on prescribed medication, regular medical tests and moderation, while rejecting claims that herbal remedies could cure the condition.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has disclosed that he has lived with diabetes for 30 years, sharing how he has managed the condition over the years.

In an excerpt from his interview on actress Biola Adebayo's "Talk To B" podcast, which went viral on Sunday, the 72-year-old said his long experience with the condition had taught him to pay closer attention to his health.

He added that living with diabetes had made him take regular medical tests seriously to ensure that his health remained stable.

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He said: "My daily activities help my health so much. I became diabetic in 1996. So, I've been managing it. So, you can easily understand that I understand it. In fact, I understand my health more than some doctors. And I know when to take sugar and not to. Take this or take that--my medication.

"I refuse to allow anybody to deceive me into thinking that any herb can solve it. We know the causes of high blood sugar. And as such, you need to understand your ailments. Get to understand your body. I have several signs to determine. It's like I need sugar. I need to rest. So, with that, you are good to go."

Foundation

Kosoko said his experience of living with diabetes and undergoing a colonoscopy inspired him to consider establishing a foundation to help less privileged colleagues access medical tests.

He encouraged fellow actors and Nigerians to prioritise their health and take necessary steps to prevent avoidable medical complications.

The actor pledged to cover the medical testing costs of colleagues who could not afford them, urging them to take their health seriously.

"They check everything. To detect if there are any ailments. Or maybe cancer or something is growing anywhere within. And yeah, it wasn't difficult. In fact, it wasn't just a colonoscopy; there was another test.

"After doing everything, if death eventually comes, to God be the glory. He knows when he wants to call you. But you need to try for yourself. It's important. We should not wait until things get worse. Anybody can die anytime", said Kosoko.

"20% of your earnings"

Kosoko said illness could affect anyone, but stressed the need to identify and address its underlying causes to prevent future health problems.

He added that maintaining good health did not necessarily require money, but depended on following basic health guidelines, including avoiding alcohol and cannabis smoking.

He noted, "Whatever amount you are making, 20% of it is not too much to take care of yourself. Use the remaining 80% for whatever you want to do. It's important. Our people out there, our fans, they don't even know how much we help ourselves. They don't know. I have been challenged on several occasions that 'Your colleague is having this. You are not doing it.' I say, you are only stupid because I don't need to come to see you to help my colleague.

"There is no way one person can actually settle you completely. Is it possible? You have different things besides ailments. You have other responsibilities. You have things you need to do; in fact, we must work towards ensuring we have a trust fund as a body and work independently. To take care of all practitioners. Each of us must subscribe, even if it is one Naira. Our helpers out there are willing to help."

"From 40 years upward"

The actor also advised people aged 40 and above to make regular medical check-ups a priority, stressing the importance of monitoring their health as they grow older.

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He explained that routine tests could help uncover hidden health conditions before they become serious.

"If you get to know it on time. Am I looking like a diabetic patient? If you see me coming down, you should know it is age, if not for this topic and maybe because my dosage and medications are a regular thing. I have even seen it as food. I don't always keep it in mind, even if I have any ailments. I have forgotten.

"But my normal daily things. Working towards my good health. I take them. And I will advise, because I only know diabetes. And my advice to all diabetic patients is to use your drugs as prescribed. Reduce your food. Eat anything you like to eat. Anything you like to eat. Moderately. In fact, my stomach cannot even take any more because I have so much to curb myself."