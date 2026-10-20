Nigeria/Algeria: Rangers in Pole Position With Late Win Over MC Alger in CAFCL

18 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Enugu Rangers scored two late goals to defeat MC Alger 2-0 in their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg match at the MKO Abiola stadium in a match both teams finished with ten players apiece.

Goals from Kenneth Igboke and James Emo ensured the Flying Antelopes galloped to victory at their temporary home in Abeokuta.

The team led by Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu had rallied fans to storm Abeokuta for support, but were met by Alger's supporting contingent that matched the home and filled one stand in the stadium.

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The home team's task of winning became harder when goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh was shown a straight red card on 13 minutes. The shotstopper was sent off for stopping an MC Alger attack outside the box as the last player.

However, the ten-men of Rangers remained compact and ensured the scores remained level at halftime. The visitors were also reduced to ten players six minutes after the interval, Oussama Benhaoua sent off for two bookings.

Rangers continued to push and were handed the opportunity to take the lead via a penalty kick awarded for foul, and Igboke slotted home for 1-0 on 82 minutes, before Emo embarked on a solo run from a counter attack and finished off into the net to seal the 2-0 win.

The two-goal margin hands Rangers the advantage going into the second leg next week, as the NPFL champions are in pole position to reach the CAFCL group stage for the first time.

It was not a similar story in Ikenne where El Kanemi Warriors needed a late goal to seal a 2-2 draw against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The Moroccans dominated possession but El Kanemi took the lead on five minutes, but the visitors equalized on 23 minutes before taking the lead on the hour in the second half.

The Warriors restored parity with five minutes left on the clock, but have the herculean task of winning in Rabat next weekend to reach the CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

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