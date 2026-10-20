Nigeria/Morocco: FIFA U17 Women's World Cup - Flamingos Fall to Poland in Rabat

press release

Nigeria pressed for an equaliser, but Poland held firm to secure all three points.

Nigeria's U17 girls, the Flamingos, began their FIFA U17 Women's World Cup campaign on Saturday with a 1-2 defeat to Poland in Rabat.

Poland took the lead in the 33rd minute after the referee awarded a penalty following a Video Support review of an incident involving a Nigerian defender and a Polish attacker. Wiktoria Skrzypczak converted from the spot.

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The European side thought they had doubled their lead in the 63rd minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Natalia Skrok made it 2-0 two minutes later, capitalising on a poor clearance by the Nigerian defence.

Flamingos coach Akeem Busari responded with a double substitution in the 68th minute, bringing on Oluebube Umejiaku and Awawu Bashiru for Harmony Chidi and Mary Dunstan. Kanyinsola Yusuf and Precious Oscar replaced Queen Joseph and Adesuyi ten minutes later.

The changes paid off in the 79th minute when Yusuf pulled a goal back shortly after coming on, giving Nigeria hope of a comeback. The Flamingos sought a late equaliser and appealed for a penalty in the 86th minute following an incident involving Kemi Adegbuyi, but the referee upheld her decision after another review.

Nigeria pressed for an equaliser, but Poland held firm to secure all three points.

The Flamingos will seek to bounce back against Puerto Rico on Tuesday, 20 October, before facing Korea DPR on Friday, 23 October, in their remaining Group B fixtures.