Nigeria: Akor Adams Hails Venezia Fans, Pledges Commitment Under New Coach

Akor Adams, who joined Venezia from Sevilla during the summer, believes the fans remain an important source of motivation as the club looks to build momentum in its campaign

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has praised Venezia's supporters for standing by the team through difficult moments. He also explained how new head coach Nicola is demanding greater intensity, discipline and collective responsibility from his players.

The Nigerian international, who joined Venezia from Sevilla during the summer, believes the fans remain an important source of motivation as the club looks to build momentum in its campaign.

Speaking at the post match press briefing about the supporters, Adams acknowledged the challenges they have endured alongside the team and promised that the players would continue to give everything on the pitch in return for their backing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our fans are truly very important. They have suffered alongside us, and we need their energy. We will give our all in every match, for them too," Adams said.

The forward's comments underline the importance of rebuilding a strong connection between the team and its supporters, with the players determined to reward that loyalty through their performances.

Adams explains what Coach Nicola wants from Venezia

Adams also offered insight into the demands of new head coach Nicola, describing the manager as direct in his communication and clear about what he expects from the squad.

According to the Nigerian, Nicola has placed particular emphasis on increasing the intensity of Venezia's play, while ensuring that the team works as a unit both defensively and when transitioning into attack.

"Coach Nicola is very direct in the way he communicates with us.

"He asked us to work hard on the intensity of our play and gave us clear instructions, focusing on collective work in the defensive phase and during transitions to help us move into the attacking phase," he explained.

The emphasis on collective responsibility reflects Nicola's approach to improving the team's overall performance, with Adams stressing that the players must understand their individual roles within the wider tactical structure.

For the Super Eagles forward, adapting to those demands will be an important part of his development as he continues to settle into life at Venezia.

Super Eagles star focused on team success and personal growth

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Latin America and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite making an encouraging start to his time in Italy, Adams insists that his priority is not chasing individual targets but contributing to the team's success and taking advantage of the opportunity to improve under his new manager.

"The most important thing today is the three points. On a personal level, I don't set myself specific goals. I think that here in Venice I have the opportunity to learn a great deal and improve.

"Coach Nicola has come here to help us develop, so whatever he asks of me, I will do my best to deliver," he added.

The forward has made a promising contribution since arriving from Sevilla, registering four goals and one assist in nine appearances for Venezia.

His performances have also been carried over to the international stage. Adams scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Nigeria in their 3-3 friendly draw against Russia on 6 October, demonstrating his ability to make an impact for the Super Eagles.

With four goals and an assist already to his name at club level, the Nigerian will now look to maintain his momentum while adapting to Nicola's expectations.

For Adams, the objective is clear: contribute to Venezia's results, repay the supporters' faith and continue developing into a more complete forward under the club's new leadership.