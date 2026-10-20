Morocco: Top Sports Lawyers Say Morocco and Senegal Will Know 2025 Afcon Fate in November

A full explanation of the decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal or Morocco will be made at the end of November, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

On 8 October, a three-man panel at the court in Lausanne, Switzerland, heard arguments from lawyers representing the Moroccan and Senegalese football federations as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which organised the event.

A CAS spokesperson said after the five-hour secret hearing that a decision could come within days.

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But the tribunal said on Monday that it has decided to issue a CAS Award - a complete ruling which includes legal grounds for the decision.

"The arbitration panel has begun its deliberations and is currently continuing them," CAS said in a statement.

"This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026," the statement added.

Senegal appeal against CAF ruling

Senegal's football federation is contesting CAF's decision in March to award the championships to Morocco.

CAF's move followed an appeal from the Moroccan football federation who complained competition rules were flouted when Senegalese players walked off the pitch during the final on 18 January in protest over the referee's decision to award Morocco a penalty.

Play eventually resumed after a 15-minute delay at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick that could have delivered a second title for his country at the continent's most prestigious national team tournament.

In extra-time, Pape Gueye thrashed home the goal that ultimately gave Senegal their second crown in three tournaments.

Both teams went on to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Senegal were eliminated in the last 32 while Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals where they lost to France.

Qualifiers for 2027 AFCON

Morocco and Senegal have started their qualifying campaigns for the next AFCON in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Morocco lead Group A with wins in their first two games. Senegal, under new head coach Patrick Vieira, drew their first game in Group J with Mozambique and beat Ethiopia 1-0 to lie joint top of the pool with Mozambique.

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Twenty-four teams will contest the AFCON finals between 19 June and 17 July, 2027.