Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Adopts Ambitious 2027 Budget With Targeted 6.6 Percent GDP Growth

On October 14, the Council of Ministers of Côte d'Ivoire adopted the 2027 budget bill, as well as the 2025 budget settlement law. These fundamental pieces of legislation govern the country's public finances, marking a key milestone in the development of the government's next budgetary framework. The 2027 budget is balanced at 18,466.1 billion CFA francs in revenue and expenditures, representing a 6.4% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The 2027 draft budget is based on assumptions of 6.6% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2027, following 6.2% growth in 2026, against the backdrop of a global economy expected to be more favorable. It aims to reduce the public deficit to 3.5% of GDP, down from 3.8% in 2026, in line with the trajectory of the 2026-2030 National Development Plan (PND). The budget's structure comprises 27 appropriations, 160 programs, and 40 special Treasury accounts, providing detailed insight into government spending.

The 2027 budget, totaling 18,466.1 billion CFA francs, represents a significant increase from the 17,350.2 billion CFA francs in the 2026 budget. An initial allocation of 100 billion CFA francs has been set aside to launch the operations of the Côte d'Ivoire Sovereign Wealth Fund, a cornerstone of the reforms. In addition, 70 billion CFA francs are earmarked to finance the preliminary studies necessary for mobilizing funding and ensuring the successful implementation of the PND projects. The 2025 fiscal year, meanwhile, recorded a cash surplus of 369.1 billion CFA francs, with revenues reaching 15,654.2 billion CFA francs.

The creation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is a major reform aimed at building collective savings and financing strategic projects over the long term. This initiative, combined with investment in preliminary studies, is expected to accelerate the implementation of the 2026-2030 National Development Plan (PND) by strengthening the preparatory phase for major projects. The 2025 surplus--attributed to improved revenue collection, control of operating expenses, and prudent debt management--reflects rigorous financial management. The performance of public programs has also improved, reaching 92.3% of targets.

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The two documents adopted by the Council of Ministers are now being submitted to Parliament for final approval. The Sovereign Wealth Fund, although endowed with a modest initial capital allocation relative to the overall budget, represents a strategic ambition for the country's economic future. The Court of Auditors issued a general statement of compliance for the 2025 budget, strengthening Côte d'Ivoire's credibility with its financial partners. The government thus intends to consolidate its public finances while investing in its future development.

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Key Takeaways

Côte d'Ivoire is embarking on an ambitious and strategic fiscal path, as evidenced by the adoption of the 2027 budget bill and the 2025 budget settlement law. This approach marks a transition from prudent financial management to a resolute investment in the country's future. The 2027 budget, which is 6.4% higher than the previous year's, is based on robust economic growth projections and aims for fiscal consolidation in line with the 2026-2030 National Development Plan (PND).

The establishment of the Côte d'Ivoire Sovereign Fund, with an initial budget of 100 billion CFA francs, is a key reform designed to allocate state resources for the long term and finance strategic projects. The allocation of 70 billion CFA francs for preliminary studies for the PND underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of projects.

The cash surplus of 369.1 billion CFA francs recorded in 2025, resulting from improved revenue collection and disciplined expenditure management, strengthens the country's financial credibility and its ability to finance its development ambitions. This approach demonstrates a long-term vision for the stability and economic growth of Côte d'Ivoire.