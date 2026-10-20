Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM Stocks Lose CFA 559b As Market Falls 2.61 Percent in Weekly Selloff

Stocks on the West African regional exchange (BRVM) fell in the week ended October 16, 2026, wiping CFA 558.76 billion ($995 million) from market value as 34 of the exchange's 48 listed companies recorded losses. The BRVM Composite Index dropped 2.61% to 532.61 points, while the BRVM-30 declined 2.66% to 257.54 points. The BRVM Prestige Index fell 3.02% to 196.95 points, and the BRVM Principal lost 1.44% to 373.67 points.

The decline brought the exchange's equity market capitalization to CFA 20.89 trillion, down from CFA 21.44 trillion a week earlier. Trading volume fell 21.84% to 4.74 million shares, while the value of transactions dropped 8.37% to CFA 13.19 billion. Of the 48 listed stocks, 11 gained, 34 declined and 3 remained unchanged. Sonatel accounted for CFA 5.27 billion in transactions, representing nearly 40% of total equity trading.

Energy was the only sector to post gains, rising 1.33%, while utilities recorded the largest decline at 6.13%, followed by telecommunications at 4.48%. Consumer staples fell 2.29%, while industrials, financial services and consumer discretionary stocks also declined. TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire led the gainers, rising 8.01% to CFA 3,100 per share, followed by Coris Bank International Burkina Faso, which gained 4.98% to CFA 31,500. Tractafric Motors rose 3.37% to CFA 4,290 ahead of a dividend payment scheduled for October 23.

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Erium Côte d'Ivoire, formerly Air Liquide Côte d'Ivoire, led the decliners with an 8.67% fall to CFA 1,790. Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Électricité dropped 7.94% to CFA 5,800, while Sucrivoire lost 7.35% to CFA 2,270. The losses came as investors reduced exposure to stocks that had recorded gains earlier in the year. Despite the week's decline, the BRVM Composite remained up 54.04% since the start of 2026.

Meanwhile, Sonatel announced a 10-for-1 stock split effective October 26, increasing its outstanding shares from 100 million to 1 billion without changing its CFA 50 billion share capital. The move is intended to improve access to the stock and support trading activity. In the bond market, capitalization fell 0.24% to CFA 13.50 trillion, although trading value rose to CFA 21.66 billion from CFA 2.57 billion the previous week.

Key Takeaways

The BRVM's weekly decline comes after a year of gains that have pushed the Composite Index up 54.04% in 2026. Even after losing CFA 558.76 billion in market value, the exchange remains above its level at the start of the year. This makes the latest selloff an indication of profit-taking rather than proof of a change in the market's direction. However, the decline in trading activity raises questions about demand at current prices.

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Equity turnover fell 8.37%, while the number of shares traded dropped 21.84%, suggesting investors were trading less as prices declined. The concentration of activity in Sonatel, which accounted for almost 40% of weekly turnover, also shows how a small number of companies can influence market liquidity. Sonatel's October 26 stock split could help address this issue by reducing the price of each share to about 1/10 of its pre-split level.

The transaction will not change the company's market value or the proportion of shares owned by investors. Liquidity also remains a concern for companies with limited public shareholdings. Four listed firms have free floats below 15%: CFAO Mobility Côte d'Ivoire at 4.15%, Crown Siem Côte d'Ivoire at 10.29%, Sicor Côte d'Ivoire at 12.26% and Unilever Côte d'Ivoire at 0.22%.

Limited free floats can restrict the supply of shares available to investors, affect transaction execution and increase price swings when trading volumes are low. For investors, the next test will be whether demand returns after the correction and whether trading activity extends beyond the exchange's most liquid stocks.