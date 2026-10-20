Nigeria: Govt Delivers 240 Urban Renewal Projects Nationwide - Minister

The federal government has reported the delivery of more than 240 urban renewal and slum-upgrading projects nationwide, with over 100 others at various stages of implementation, as it intensifies efforts to tackle Nigeria's housing crisis and regenerate deteriorating cities.

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the combined commemoration of the 2026 World Habitat Day and World Cities Day, held under the global observance of Urban October.

Darma said the government was implementing reforms to expand access to decent and affordable housing, improve urban infrastructure and promote sustainable human settlements under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the reforms included strengthening housing institutions, improving land administration, promoting physical planning and establishing local building-materials manufacturing hubs to reduce construction costs, stimulate domestic production and create employment.

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The minister said the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme was targeting 100,000 housing units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with projects in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and other states.

He cited the groundbreaking of the 250-unit Renewed Hope Civil Service Estate at Dukpa, Gwagwalada, in August as part of the government's homeownership drive.

However, he acknowledged that high interest rates, limited long-term funding, stringent eligibility requirements and low mortgage penetration remained major obstacles to homeownership.

He said the ministry was strengthening housing finance institutions, promoting rent-to-own arrangements and public-private partnerships, and advancing the National Urban Development Policy and other planning frameworks.

Darma also called for stronger enforcement of building standards, including the modernisation of the National Building Code, and the development of a reliable National Housing Data Bank to guide investment and policy decisions.

He stressed that urban regeneration must be inclusive, environmentally sustainable and designed to protect existing residents from unnecessary displacement

The Chief Technical Adviser and Head of the UN-Habitat Nigeria Country Office, Niina Rinne, said Nigeria must look beyond constructing houses to planning better neighbourhoods and cities.

Rinne warned that poorly located housing could increase transportation costs, strain infrastructure and expose communities to environmental risks, stressing the need for integrated urban planning, effective land management and clear land-tenure arrangements.

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She said existing neighbourhoods and informal settlements should also benefit from improved drainage, safer streets, public spaces and climate-resilient infrastructure, adding that communities must participate in decisions affecting their homes and livelihoods.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Shehu Usman Osidi, said the bank financed 6,911 affordable housing units in 2025, representing 96 per cent of its annual target of 7,200 units.

Osidi disclosed that more than N208 billion in housing and mortgage loans was approved during the period, with over N120 billion disbursed to support housing construction, mortgage financing, home renovation, cooperative housing and rent-to-own initiatives.

He said the bank would commence implementation of its non-interest mortgage product and rent assistance scheme before the end of October, adding that the initiatives were designed to expand housing finance options and ease the burden of rent payments for federal civil servants.

Osidi also highlighted the National Housing Fund Diaspora Mortgage Loan, which enables Nigerians living abroad to invest in housing back home, saying the bank would continue working with the ministry and other stakeholders to make homeownership more accessible.