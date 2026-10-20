Nigeria: Rwandan Genocide Offers Profound Lessons for Nigeria - COAS

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said the Rwandan genocide offered profound lessons for Nigeria on the importance of national unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and conflict prevention.

Shaibu, stated this during a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda as part of his ongoing official working visit to the country.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the visit underscored the devastating consequences of ethnic hatred, religious intolerance, divisive rhetoric and violent extremism.

She said the memorial, which houses the remains of approximately 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, served as a solemn reminder of the dangers of unchecked hatred, political manipulation and national disunity.

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"Rwanda's tragic history reinforces the need for Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences, reject hate speech, and embrace tolerance, patriotism and collective responsibility for national peace and stability," the COAS said.

The visit further highlighted the importance of responsible leadership, early conflict prevention and sustained civil-military cooperation, reaffirming that national unity remains the foundation of lasting peace, security and development.

The COAS also visited Rwanda's Campaign Against Genocide Museum in Kigali as part of his official working visit to Rwanda.

Colonel Anele said the visit highlighted the importance of civilian protection, decisive military action and collective responsibility in combating genocide and other forms of criminality.

"The museum chronicles the role of the Rwandan Patriotic Army in ending the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, offering valuable lessons on safeguarding innocent lives, upholding human rights and fostering national unity.

"The experience reinforces the imperative for Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences and unite with security agencies against threats to national peace and stability," the statement said.