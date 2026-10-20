Nigeria: NAF Reduces Water Level At Crashed Aircraft Site in Ondo As Recovery Enters Day 14

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF said continuous pumping had substantially reduced the water level, with personnel working to remove most of the remaining water, subject to prevailing conditions.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has significantly reduced the water level at the site of its crashed ATR 42-500 aircraft, NAF 931, in Igbokoda, Ondo State, as recovery operations entered their 14th day on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the aircraft crashed into a swamp in the community on 5 October while on a routine mission from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos, killing all 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers. The NAF confirmed that no survivors were found.

In a statement from its spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF said continuous pumping had substantially reduced the water level, and personnel were working to remove most of the remaining water, subject to prevailing conditions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agency said workers were also reinforcing the embankment with sandbags to prevent collapse and maintain stability as the dewatering operation continued.

It described the recovery mission as a complex operation requiring sustained engineering and dewatering efforts under challenging conditions.

The recovery efforts come amid growing concerns among residents about the potential environmental and public health consequences of the crash.

Residents have complained about a persistent offensive odour emanating from the crash site, while the traditional ruler of Igbokoda, Afolabi Odidiomo, has raised concerns about unrecovered human remains and possible contamination of the community's water sources.

The monarch previously warned that the swamp was connected to a river system supplying water to the community, including the water treatment facility at Aboto, about seven kilometres from Igbokoda. Residents have also expressed fears about possible pollution from aviation fuel.

In response to the concerns, the Ondo State Government directed the ministries of environment and health to undertake interventions, including fumigation, and ordered arrangements for the distribution of potable water should the affected river be found unsuitable for use. It also directed the provision of nose masks and other health kits to residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NAF had earlier acknowledged the community's concerns and promised to engage relevant environmental and public health authorities after the recovery operation to assess the situation and coordinate appropriate action.

According to the statement, the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, commended the recovery team for its resilience and professionalism and reaffirmed the Air Force's commitment to completing the operation safely and methodically.

The NAF also said the recovery efforts were being conducted in support of the ongoing aircraft accident investigation.

It expressed appreciation to recovery personnel, partner agencies and Hitech Construction Company for their contributions to the operation.

It also extended its condolences to the families of those affected by the incident, acknowledging their pain and anguish.

The agency thanked the Igbokoda community and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, promising to provide timely and verified updates as recovery operations progress.