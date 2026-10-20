Nigeria: Ukraine Warns Nigerians, Others Over Missing Foreign Recruits in Russian Army

Ukraine has expressed concerns over the growing number of foreign nationals reportedly missing after joining the Russian army, warning Nigerians and other Africans against suspicious employment offers that could lead to forced or deceptive military recruitment.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, gave this warning in a statement, stressing that relatives of foreign nationals who travelled to Russia in search of jobs or signed military contracts were increasingly turning to Ukrainian humanitarian initiatives to determine the whereabouts of their loved ones.

He noted that many families were left uncertain about whether their relatives were alive, captured or killed after being deployed to the frontline in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the envoy, the Ukrainian humanitarian project 'I Want to Find' has received enquiries regarding missing nationals from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"These figures reveal the true human cost of Russia's recruitment campaigns. Behind every request is a family that does not know whether their son, husband, or father is still alive," Kholostenko said.

"Russia promises foreign nationals high salaries and new opportunities, but in reality sends them to the frontline, where their lives are treated as expendable," he added.

The Ambassador alleged that foreign recruits were frequently deployed in dangerous assault operations, where they faced high risks of injury or death, sometimes after receiving only limited military training.

He further claimed that Russian military commanders used foreign nationals in frontline operations to expose Ukrainian firing positions or clear the way for other troops, raising concerns about how recruited foreigners were treated within the military.

Kholostenko also alleged that Russia showed insufficient urgency in securing the return of foreign nationals captured by Ukrainian forces. However, these claims could not be independently verified from the statement.

Citing figures from the Ukrainian initiative 'I Want to Live', Kholostenko said foreign nationals accounted for approximately one in 10 prisoners of war held by Ukraine who had served in the Russian army.

According to him, the prisoners included citizens of 55 countries, with recruitment activities reportedly extending across Central Asia, South America and Africa.

He expressed particular concern about the activities of recruitment networks on the African continent, alleging that some individuals were lured by promises of employment, education and high incomes without being adequately informed that they could end up serving in the Russian military.

"We are particularly concerned that Russian recruitment networks continue to operate across the African continent," the Ambassador said.

"People are lured by promises of employment, education, and high incomes, while the true purpose of their recruitment is deliberately concealed."

He warned that signing a military contract with Russia could expose foreign nationals to rapid deployment to combat zones, potentially without adequate military preparation.

"It must be clearly understood: signing a contract with the Russian army carries the risk of immediate deployment to the frontline without adequate military training," he said.

Kholostenko added that foreign recruits could face grave risks in assault operations, where their safety might not be prioritised by their commanders.

His warning comes amid wider concerns about the vulnerability of foreign nationals seeking economic opportunities abroad and the risks of accepting employment offers without independently verifying the recruiters, contractual terms and nature of the work.

The Ukrainian envoy called on African governments to intensify efforts to identify and disrupt recruitment networks, improve public awareness and protect citizens from being drawn into the war.

He urged Nigerians and other Africans to exercise caution when considering employment opportunities in Russia, particularly offers promising unusually high salaries or other benefits without transparent information about the employer and the work involved.

"We urge citizens of Nigeria and other African countries not to trust suspicious job offers in Russia. No amount of promised money is worth a human life," Kholostenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine was prepared to assist families seeking information about relatives who had gone missing while fighting for Russia or had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

The Ambassador said families could submit enquiries through the Ukrainian humanitarian project I Want to Find, which seeks to help relatives establish the fate and whereabouts of missing foreign nationals.

The project can be accessed at https://hochunaiti.com/.

For information on recruitment methods and associated risks, he also directed the public to the Stop Russian Recruiters platform at https://stoprussianrecruiters.org.

The platform provides information intended to expose alleged deceptive recruitment practices and help potential recruits recognise warning signs before accepting offers that could place them at risk.

Kholostenko also appealed to foreign nationals who had already joined the Russian army and found themselves on the battlefield, saying they could still surrender and seek protection as prisoners of war.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Ukraine offered captured personnel humane treatment in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, regardless of citizenship or nationality.

The Ambassador urged those who believed they had been deceived into joining the war to consider their options rather than risk their lives in continued fighting.

Foreign nationals seeking information about the surrender initiative can visit https://hochuzhit.com/en/.

Kholostenko's statement underscored the humanitarian consequences of foreign recruitment into the conflict, particularly for families who may have little information about the fate of relatives who travelled abroad in search of better economic prospects.

He called for greater cooperation between African governments, humanitarian organisations and international partners to prevent deceptive recruitment, support affected families and ensure that foreign nationals are not exposed to risks they did not knowingly accept.

For Nigerians considering employment abroad, the warning highlights the importance of verifying job offers, checking contractual obligations and confirming whether a proposed position involves military service before travelling or signing any agreement.