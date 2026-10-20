Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue 11 Passengers From Kidnappers in Kogi

The Nigerian Army says its troops rescued 11 passengers during an operation against suspected kidnappers along Kabba-Ayere Road in Kogi State.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 11 passengers after foiling a kidnapping attempt along the Kabba-Ayere Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation followed an encounter with suspected kidnappers on Sunday and a follow-up search on Monday, according to the army.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hassan Abdullahi, an Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at the 12 Composite Brigade, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Mr Abdullahi said troops deployed at the brigade's patrol base in Kabba were on routine patrol when they received credible information about suspected terrorists attempting to abduct passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle.

"On arrival, the troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into the surrounding bush," he said.

The troops initially rescued nine passengers, including the vehicle's driver. The driver and two other passengers who sustained injuries were evacuated for medical attention, while the commercial vehicle was handed over to the appropriate authority.

During a follow-up operation on Monday, troops searched the area and rescued two additional passengers who had fled into the bush during the encounter, bringing the total number of rescued passengers to 11.

Mr Abdullahi said the operation demonstrated the army's commitment to protecting lives and property and improving commuter safety in Kogi State.

Security concerns

The operation comes amid continuing security concerns in Kogi State, where kidnappings and attacks on travellers have raised fears about road safety.

In recent weeks, incidents involving abductions and killings have underscored the risks faced by residents and commuters travelling through parts of the state and neighbouring areas.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the abduction and death of Rosemary Adukwu, a councillor representing Ogugu Ward III in Olamaboro Local Government Area. She was reportedly abducted on 30 September while travelling to Onitsha, and her death was later announced by the local government chairman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The army urged the public to provide timely, credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.

It said troops would sustain efforts to deny criminal groups freedom of action and protect residents and commuters across Kogi State.