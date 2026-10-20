MONROVIA-Morocco Delivers Military Supplies to Liberia as About 140 AFL Soldiers Prepare for Commando Training

A Moroccan military cargo aircraft has arrived in Liberia with vehicles and supplies for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), while about 140 soldiers are expected to travel to Morocco for specialized commando training.

The C-130 aircraft landed at Roberts International Airport on Monday, October 19, as the first of two scheduled flights to deliver equipment between October 19 and 22.

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The aircrafts are also expected to transport the soldiers to Morocco on return flights.

The operation follows a military cooperation agreement signed by Liberia and Morocco in October 2025 to strengthen military training, technical assistance and healthcare cooperation.

The agreement was advanced during a September 2026 visit to Morocco by AFL Chief of Staff Davidson Fayiah Forleh, which included the signing of a memorandum of understanding on support and capacity-building for the Liberian military.

Morocco and Liberia have established a structured military partnership under a defense agreement signed in October 2025. Recent developments translate this framework into operational support for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Key Milestones & Agreements

* Defense Cooperation Agreement: Signed in Rabat on October 21, 2025, by Moroccan officials and Liberian Defense Minister Géraldine Janet George-Johnson.

* Joint Military Commission: Formed to oversee implementation, coordinate strategy, and alternate meetings between Rabat and Monrovia.

* High-Level Talks: AFL Chief of Staff Major General Davidson Fayiah Forleh visited Morocco in September 2026 to finalize operational execution with General Mohammed Berrid.

Core Areas of Cooperation

* Equipment and Air...

Morocco and Liberia have established a structured military partnership under a defense agreement signed in October 2025. Recent developments translate this framework into operational support for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Key Milestones & Agreements

* Defense Cooperation Agreement: Signed in Rabat on October 21, 2025, by Moroccan officials and Liberian Defense Minister Géraldine Janet George-Johnson.

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* Joint Military Commission: Formed to oversee implementation, coordinate strategy, and alternate meetings between Rabat and Monrovia.

* High-Level Talks: AFL Chief of Staff Major General Davidson Fayiah Forleh visited Morocco in September 2026 to finalize operational execution with General Mohammed Berrid.

Core Areas of Cooperation

* Equipment and Air Component: Morocco delivered military vehicles, supplies, and command vehicles via C-130 cargo flights landing at Roberts International Airport starting October 19, 2026. Morocco is also assisting Liberia in establishing a military air wing (including training pilots and technicians).

* Commando and Specialized Training: Approximately 140 AFL soldiers are scheduled to travel to Morocco for specialized commando training.

* Naval and Maritime Security: AFL delegations engaged with the Royal Moroccan Navy Inspectorate and naval academies to support the Liberia Coast Guard.

* Military Health: Collaborations involve the Mohammed V Military Hospital, medical personnel exchanges, and specialized medical referrals through the AFL Medical Command.