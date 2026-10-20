Nigeria: Tinubu Commends Youth Support Groups, Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Empowerment and Inclusive Governance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Nigerian youths and youth support groups for their contributions to his administration's reform agenda, acknowledging their role in communicating government policies, mobilising grassroots support and advancing the Renewed Hope agenda.

Speaking at a gathering of young supporters under the aegis of the City Boy Movement at the State House on Monday, the President expressed appreciation for their steadfastness over the past three years, particularly during the implementation of major economic reforms, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, currency reforms and the restructuring of the tax system.

He noted that young Nigerians remained engaged in national affairs despite the reforms' challenges, adding that their participation underscored the importance of youth involvement in shaping the country's future.

"You understood that a nation cannot borrow its way to greatness. You were patient when patience was hard. You defended this administration in the markets, on campuses, in the motor parks, and on social media, often when it was unpopular to do so. I saw it. I noticed. And I will never forget it," he said.

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President Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of the City Boys Movement and Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria, alongside other youth support groups operating across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

He commended the City Boys Movement for building a grassroots organisational structure and community engagement initiatives, including City Boys Care, while acknowledging other groups' efforts to communicate the administration's policies.

"To the City Boys Movement, you have done something new in Nigerian politics. You did not just gather people. You built a structure. Millions of real, verifiable members. A presence in every state, every local government, every ward, down to the polling unit. A call centre that speaks to young Nigerians every day and listens to what their communities need. City Boys Care, reaching members where they live. That is not noise. That is organisation. That is the kind of seriousness this country needs from its young people, and I am proud of you.

"To Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria, your name carries a promise, and you have carried that promise to every corner of this country. You have told the story of the work we are doing when others chose to tell only half of it."

The President also praised young members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by its National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for their involvement in party activities and grassroots mobilisation. He assured young Nigerians that they would continue to have a place in the party's political activities, government and national development efforts.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to youth development, President Tinubu highlighted key initiatives designed to expand access to education, credit and digital skills. These include the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Credit Corporation of Nigeria (CREDICORP) and the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

According to the President, these initiatives reflect his administration's recognition that young Nigerians must have access to opportunities, resources and the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the economy and compete globally.

He further emphasised the importance of entrusting young people with governance responsibilities, noting that their involvement in decision-making is essential to building a future that reflects their aspirations.

In a personal tribute, the President commended his son, Seyi Tinubu, the Patron of the CBM, for establishing and organising the Movement, and encouraged him and other young Nigerians to deepen their commitment to public service and community engagement.

"To my son, Seyi, I have watched what you have started with the City Boy Movement. You did it quietly. You did it humbly. You did not ask for a title or an office. You went to the young people, you listened to them, and you organised them. I am proud of you.

"But I will tell you what every father tells his son: you have only started. Do more. Go further. Serve harder. Set an example that your own children, my grandchildren, will be proud to follow. And set an example for every Nigerian child who is watching, so they know that to serve your country is the highest honour."

President Tinubu also urged young supporters to engage in lawful, peaceful political participation in the build-up to the January 16 elections, mobilise eligible voters, and encourage citizens to obtain and use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He stressed that political engagement must be driven by ideas, constructive dialogue and peaceful mobilisation rather than violence, underscoring that Nigeria's stability and democratic process must remain paramount.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Tinubu's decision to confront Nigeria's longstanding economic challenges has spared the country a deeper crisis that further delays in implementing critical reforms would have caused.

He acknowledged the economic pressures Nigerians have endured, stressing that their sacrifices would ultimately translate into better livelihoods, more opportunities and improved living conditions.

"What distinguishes this administration from its predecessors is our refusal to pay lip service to the structural reforms Nigeria needs. We owe that resolve to the visionary, audacious, tenacious, sagacious architect of our renewal, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR," the Vice President said.

Senator Shettima also credited President Tinubu's inclusive leadership with strengthening political cooperation and accommodating diverse interests.

He praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her contributions to national development, noting that her legislative experience and independent record of public service remain valuable to the administration.

The Vice President thanked the City Boys Movement for its continued support, urging members to sustain their commitment to national unity, responsible political engagement and the administration's development agenda.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas commended the City Boys Movement for its patriotism, commitment to national development and organisational uniqueness. He said if the group maintains momentum and stays focused, President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) won't need many campaign teams to go around, as the movement has answers to all the questions Nigerians could ask.

He advised the movement to incorporate legislative accomplishments of the Tinubu Administration in its AI- driven platform that highlighted the achievements of this administration, while responding to questions from Nigerians.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, expressed surprise at the spate of technological applications the City Boys Movement used to gather statistical data and its strategy to generate organic votes for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

"This organisation is not only human-driven, but it is also technology-AI-driven, and I want other organisations to emulate this," Barau said.

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The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended the President for his continued investment in Nigerian youths and mentorship, starting from his time as governor of Lagos State.

In his address, Director General of the City Boys Movement, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, said the movement, with the slogan "Inform, Engage, Inspire," has registered 4.8 million members in its database.

He assured the president that the youths are ready to lead and build the Nigeria of their dreams, adding that the movement is committed to spreading his administration's achievements across the nation.

"We are not just raising members; we are building leaders. Wherever we find young Nigerians, we will carry the message of renewed hope.

"We will inspire confidence, promote patriotism, encourage responsible participation, and transform belief into action. This is our calling. This is our duty, and this is our moment to serve Nigeria."

In his remarks, the Director General of the Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTFIN), Ahmed Bala, said the support group will deliver 10 million votes for President Tinubu's re-election, enabling the administration to complete its reform programmes.

He said the reforms had put the nation on the right trajectory, assuring President Tinubu that Nigerian youth drew inspiration from his doggedness, resilience and foresight.

Members of the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly, top government functionaries, traditional rulers and a large number of enthusiastic youths attended the event.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 19, 2026