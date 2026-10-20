Ghana: GRA Rakes in Extra Gh¢1bn With Ai · Shares Ai-Driven Tax Gains At 7th Britacof

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tax systems is helping to boost revenue mobilisation, with its Publican AI system generating an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April 2026 alone.

The achievement featured prominently in Ghana's presentation at the 7th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF), held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 13 to 15, 2026.

The forum brought together tax administrators from across the world to discuss digital transformation, technology adoption and strategies to improve tax compliance in different economic environments.

The Technical Adviser to the Commissioner-General of the GRA and head of the Ghanaian delegation, Elsie Appau-Klu Esq., delivered a keynote address during a panel discussion on digital transformation.

Her presentation was on the theme: "From Tax Informalisation to Smart Taxation: The Ghanaian Experience and Shared Paths for Belt and Road Jurisdictions."

Her address and contributions to the question-and-answer session highlighted Ghana's efforts to combine advanced technology with accessible tax payment systems, particularly for businesses operating in the informal economy.