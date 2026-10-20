Ghana: Govt Steps Up Rural Telecom Connectivity

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving telecommunications, particularly in rural communities, to support businesses, boost investor confidence and promote economic growth across the country.

As part of the effort, the government is constructing rural telephony sites to improve network coverage and make communication more accessible and reliable for residents in underserved communities.

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, gave the assurance during a two-day working visit to the Volta Region last Friday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The visit was to assess progress on rural telephony projects and inspect regional digital training centres under the One Million Coders Programme, a government initiative aimed at equipping Ghanaians with the digital skills needed for the future.

Mr Nartey George visited the rural telephony project sites at Adaklu-Blidokope, Adaklu-Kpetsu, Akoefe-Kpodzi and Akoetey. He also inspected digital training centres at Adaklu-Waya, Ho, the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and Agortime-Kpetoe.

He said the investment in telecommunications infrastructure in 2026 alone exceeded the provision made over the previous five years, during which only 600 new cell sites were established nationwide.

In contrast, he said, 800 new cell sites had been built in 2026, while 2,000 existing sites had been upgraded within the same period.

Mr Nartey George identified fibre-optic cable cuts during road construction as one of the major challenges affecting telecommunications networks.

He said his ministry would work closely with the Ministry of Roads to ensure that fibre-optic lines were removed and reinstalled where necessary during road construction, while damaged lines were replaced promptly to prevent disruptions to network services.

The minister, however, cautioned contractors working on the rural telephony projects against delays.

He gave the contractor handling the Akoefe-Kpodzi project five days to complete the work.

For his part, Mr Gunu said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council would collaborate closely with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation to address challenges affecting telecommunications networks in the region.

The Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, Professor Lydia Aziato, thanked the minister for the visit and the donation of 200 laptops to support digital training at the university.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She appealed for additional computers to meet the needs of the university's 11,000 students.

Professor Aziato also called on the government to establish a central computer library at the university, saying it would enhance learning, as demonstrated by similar facilities in other universities.

The Paramount Chief of the Adaklu Traditional Area, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa, commended the minister for efforts to improve telecommunications services across the country.