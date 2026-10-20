Ghana: Rural Telecom Projects Must Deliver

Reliable telecommunications services are no longer a luxury. They are essential to education, business, healthcare, public administration and national development. Yet, for many rural communities in Ghana, poor network coverage remains a daily frustration, limiting access to information, digital services and economic opportunities.

The government's renewed commitment to improving telecommunications infrastructure, particularly in underserved communities, is therefore important. However, the real measure of success will not be the number of project sites visited or the promises made, but whether residents eventually enjoy reliable and affordable connectivity.

During a two-day working visit to the Volta Region, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, inspected rural telephony projects and digital training centres under the One Million Coders programme. His visit highlighted both the progress being made and the work that remains to be done.

According to the minister, 800 new cell sites had been built nationwide in 2026, while another 2,000 had been upgraded.

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He said that compared with the 600 new sites provided over the preceding five years, investment in telecommunications infrastructure in 2026 alone had exceeded provision during that period.

These figures, if sustained and independently verified, would represent a significant expansion of the country's telecommunications infrastructure. But infrastructure statistics must translate into tangible improvements in people's lives.

For a farmer in Adaklu, better connectivity could mean quicker access to market prices and weather information. For a small business owner, it could facilitate mobile money transactions, online marketing and communication with customers. For students, reliable internet access could open doors to digital learning and educational resources that would otherwise remain out of reach.

The government must, therefore, ensure that the rural telephony projects are completed on schedule, properly equipped and maintained. Communities should not be left with infrastructure that fails to provide dependable service because of poor maintenance, inadequate power supply or weak coordination among responsible institutions.

The minister's five-day ultimatum to the contractor handling the Akoefe-Kpodzi project sends a clear message that delays will not be tolerated.

Where public funds have been paid and contractual obligations remain outstanding, accountability must follow. The relevant authorities should monitor the deadline, establish whether the work has been completed and take appropriate action if the contractor fails to deliver.

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Equally important is the minister's concern about fibre-optic cables being damaged during road construction. Such disruptions can affect businesses, schools, hospitals and households far beyond the immediate construction area.

The proposed coordination between the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Roads must therefore move beyond assurances to become a consistent working arrangement. Infrastructure planning should take account of existing utility networks before excavation begins, with clear responsibility for protecting and repairing damaged cables.

The digital divide, however, cannot be addressed through telecommunications infrastructure alone. The One Million Coders programme provides another opportunity to equip Ghanaians with practical skills for an increasingly digital economy.

The donation of 200 laptops to the University of Health and Allied Sciences is a useful contribution to that effort.

Nevertheless, the university's appeal for additional computers to serve its 11,000 students and for a central computer library deserves serious consideration. Digital training is more meaningful when learners have adequate equipment, reliable internet access and sufficient opportunities to practise their skills.

The Ghanaian Times urges the government, telecommunications operators, contractors and local authorities to work together to ensure that rural communities receive the full benefits of these investments.

Progress should be measured through completed projects, improved coverage, fewer service interruptions and greater access to digital opportunities.